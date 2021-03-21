How are you doing today they asked

My response as normal any other Monday afternoon

“Good. How are you?”

A lousy response that had little truth behind it

But it quickly flows out of the mouth, like a rapid wave

The cold January days rolled by

That fed into even colder February ones

Life was calm, normal to say the least

More and more “How are you doing?” came and went

My responses varied from good to bad to great

But typically the lie-filled “Good, and you?”

And then came March

A month filled with minor mayhem

Those lies turned to more of a “Worried, and you?”

Or a “Stressed, and you?”

News stories broke out, causing beads of sweat to form

But it’s far away, right?

A virus, one word that holds so much fear

Imagine the effect that has on me, sanity

Spreading like a wildfire in dead brush, it swept our nation

Invoking fear in the lives of us all

What was once half a world away

Was now in the house next door

They always talk about the domino effect

Never in my existence have I seen one so dramatic

As I sit in the brains of people, my anxiety grows

Trepidation sets in as uncharted evidence is explored

Like a mass murder case

Yet one where the killer is unstoppable

Imagine the way I felt as the times went on

Everything that keeps a sane person sane, was stripped

Rights were stripped, safety was stripped

How can I do my only job while the world crumbles

How is sanity supposed to stay sane?

When the world is far from it

We sat in our homes

We intently watched the people with all of the answers

Yet did they really have the answers

You see how this makes my job impossible

How can I keep you sane?

When nobody else seems to do their job at it

Our one outlet that has all the answers failed

They invoked fear in our lives

For what reason?

Was it for our safety or was it due to their inexperience?

We may never truly know

This is why a sane person is no longer sane

Time went on and on

We were more naive than ever

“It’ll pass by May,” we said

And then came May, and June, and July

And here is where my job became harder than ever

The summer months

The times when sanity remains intact

Where the sun shines down on our skin

Leaving a statement of its own

So we thought

How can I do my job when they take away everything?

Summer adventures and undiscovered exploration were gone

This joyous time was gone

Gone like a leaf in the wind, taken away and never seen again

We were sitting ducks

Waiting, waiting, waiting

All while I ticked away, like the clocks on our grandparents’ wall

A wave of anger was brewing

Imagine the way I felt as the fall months rolled around

They might as well have just thrown me out

There’s only so much I can do

And when a sane person is no longer sane

I might as well be a wild horse

But one that’s in a saddle

You can only hold them back for so long

And when they rid themselves of me

There is no going back

Anger set in as they took charge

Those people who had all the answers no longer mattered

The people, the ones without me, they took charge

I can only take so much

A worldwide pandemic

A presidential election

A riot

Well I’m sure you can tell, it’s hard to keep a sane person sane

That is when we are surrounded by a world that is not

Gabby Schreck is in 12th grade at Lancaster Catholic High School.