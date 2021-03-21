How are you doing today they asked
My response as normal any other Monday afternoon
“Good. How are you?”
A lousy response that had little truth behind it
But it quickly flows out of the mouth, like a rapid wave
The cold January days rolled by
That fed into even colder February ones
Life was calm, normal to say the least
More and more “How are you doing?” came and went
My responses varied from good to bad to great
But typically the lie-filled “Good, and you?”
And then came March
A month filled with minor mayhem
Those lies turned to more of a “Worried, and you?”
Or a “Stressed, and you?”
News stories broke out, causing beads of sweat to form
But it’s far away, right?
A virus, one word that holds so much fear
Imagine the effect that has on me, sanity
Spreading like a wildfire in dead brush, it swept our nation
Invoking fear in the lives of us all
What was once half a world away
Was now in the house next door
They always talk about the domino effect
Never in my existence have I seen one so dramatic
As I sit in the brains of people, my anxiety grows
Trepidation sets in as uncharted evidence is explored
Like a mass murder case
Yet one where the killer is unstoppable
Imagine the way I felt as the times went on
Everything that keeps a sane person sane, was stripped
Rights were stripped, safety was stripped
How can I do my only job while the world crumbles
How is sanity supposed to stay sane?
When the world is far from it
We sat in our homes
We intently watched the people with all of the answers
Yet did they really have the answers
You see how this makes my job impossible
How can I keep you sane?
When nobody else seems to do their job at it
Our one outlet that has all the answers failed
They invoked fear in our lives
For what reason?
Was it for our safety or was it due to their inexperience?
We may never truly know
This is why a sane person is no longer sane
Time went on and on
We were more naive than ever
“It’ll pass by May,” we said
And then came May, and June, and July
And here is where my job became harder than ever
The summer months
The times when sanity remains intact
Where the sun shines down on our skin
Leaving a statement of its own
So we thought
How can I do my job when they take away everything?
Summer adventures and undiscovered exploration were gone
This joyous time was gone
Gone like a leaf in the wind, taken away and never seen again
We were sitting ducks
Waiting, waiting, waiting
All while I ticked away, like the clocks on our grandparents’ wall
A wave of anger was brewing
Imagine the way I felt as the fall months rolled around
They might as well have just thrown me out
There’s only so much I can do
And when a sane person is no longer sane
I might as well be a wild horse
But one that’s in a saddle
You can only hold them back for so long
And when they rid themselves of me
There is no going back
Anger set in as they took charge
Those people who had all the answers no longer mattered
The people, the ones without me, they took charge
I can only take so much
A worldwide pandemic
A presidential election
A riot
Well I’m sure you can tell, it’s hard to keep a sane person sane
That is when we are surrounded by a world that is not
Gabby Schreck is in 12th grade at Lancaster Catholic High School.