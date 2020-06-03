A friend asked why I have not said anything

about Minneapolis this week.

The same could be said about my silence

about the Ramble last week.

Or that I haven’t said a thing about that thing

in Georgia the past few months.

And also...

And also...

And also...

Why am I not saying the names?

Because every.single.person.of.color

in those areas was a potential victim

until someone else was the one

who got in the way of someone else’s

convenience.

Someone whose skin wasn’t.

How do you speak for a whole community

unsure if they can politely ask someone

“Follow the rules please.”

without an assault accusation?

What can you say to the rational fear

of every person in a metropolitan area

of every person

whose crime worthy of capital punishment

was having pigmentation.

Why bother when the perpetrator of your neighbor's murder also work(ed) for the investigators?

Who felt authorized, like a vigilante,

to play “cop in pursuit” with son in tow

and a home made filmmaker trucking behind

like a documentarian or reality TV show

after dispatch said never you mind

but responds never you mind,

this is citizen’s arrest mimicking the real deal,

trigger happier than ...

... I’m uncomfortable with every analogy.

Maybe I’ll read To Kill a Mockingbird.

Maybe I’ll watch Crash.

Maybe I’ll go to sleep and have a dream,

but they’ll probably repurpose that into a tweet

used against people who look like me

asking people who don’t look like me

to stop killing people who look like me ...

... and then they’ll run for office, and win.

BTW ... Anything less than first degree is a cover up.

How many minutes can you choke a person,

before it stops being self defense?

How many minutes until it is a crime of passion

Until it becomes premeditated murder in cold blood? 3 minutes?

4 minutes?

Surely, anything past 5 ...

But 8 minutes? 8 minutes?!

If you don't agree with me, fine

go hold your breath for 8 minutes

then come back and talk to me.

I'll wait.

George,

we’ve been saying names for so long

we long since should have stopped adding

to the list you’re now listed amongst

I’m sorry, George.

We failed you.

We failed each other.

We failed us.

I don’t know what else to say.

Maybe I’ll just stay silent,

the outcome, I fear, will be the same.

Kevin Ressler is president and CEO at United Way of Lancaster County.