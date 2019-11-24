Anti-Semitism is a bigoted phenomenon that is slowly sweeping the nation and seeping into the minds of individuals across America.
The disturbing threat exhibited across social media platforms, in community centers and by word of mouth increased by 57% in 2017 and has infiltrated the world with disquieting frequency.
For many Americans, the rise of anti-Semitic actions has been a horrifying shock, but to many of us who have experienced such bigotry our entire lives, the growth of prejudice is not simply a disappointment; it is an outrage.
As a proud, deeply involved and outspoken Jewish young person, I have faced intolerance and dogmatism since my early years of elementary school. I can remember every detail of the first time I was told to go to hell, but the vast collection of incidents I experienced since are too numerous to recall. Images of swastikas across my friends’ homes, schools and places of worship come to mind.
In my head are the loss of 11 Jewish lives in Pittsburgh in an October 2018 synagogue shooting, the horrifying texts from my friends who were hiding in synagogue closets only blocks away, and memorial services mourning those who were murdered. I look back on my peers making jokes about the Holocaust, mocking Jewish holidays and customs, and snickering at my clothing or jewelry decorated with Hebrew language and symbolism. These incidents have shaped me into the vociferous advocate I am today and have driven me to combat adversity and challenge ignorance in people from all walks of life.
The phenomenon of anti-Semitism may appear differently than it did in the past, but the pain it inflicts is still the same. With anti-Semitism mounting before our eyes, I implore you to think beyond your perspective; identify and combat hate where you witness it; and will yourself to open your heart to acceptance.
Mahayla Meyer is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.