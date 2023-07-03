“I meet with orchestra conductors and I am puzzled. Why is there so little interest in or enthusiasm for new music?''

So wonders the composer Tina Davidson in her new book, “Let Your Heart Be Broken: Life and Music from a Classical Composer.''

Born in Sweden and a resident of Philadelphia for much of her life, Davidson has lived in Lancaster County since 2002. Her compositions have been played by major orchestras for many years.

Davidson's book consists of musings taken largely from her journals from 1986 through 1997. She wrote the thoughts quoted above about “new music'' in 1994.

“Modern dance concerts are brimming with expectant audiences,'' Davidson continues, “we run to the bookstore for the latest novel reviewed by The New York Times, but an orchestra performs a large new work to a hall that is half empty.''

Davidson blames orchestras who fear losing older listeners. Also, orchestras, “do not reinvest in music as a living tradition, spending almost no funding — research and development — for new works.''

The R&D aspect may still hold, but performance of newer music has increased in the 21st century.

Four of the pieces the Lancaster Symphony has scheduled for the 2023-24 season were composed in this century (including one in 2019), 13 in the 20th century and only five before 1900.

From 1959 through 2019, the Lancaster Symphony guaranteed at least one piece played each year would be written by a living composer. The orchestra's Composer's Award went to a composer who was present for the concert.

Davidson won the 2015 award and heard the orchestra play two of her shorter pieces, “First Light'' and “Barefoot.''

Allegro Orchestra Lancaster also performs contemporary music along with the old standards by Beethoven and Haydn.

A quick check of a few major U.S. symphony orchestras' 2023-24 schedules suggests they also are presenting more recent works.

This concern about the symphonic repertoire is a tiny part of Davidson's memoir, which is largely about music and composing and the mystery of composing music. Her personal life is part of the mix.

The Scribbler has focused on Davidson's comments about “new music” because it reminds him of the thoughts of another Lancaster composer who believed contemporary orchestras have little interest in recent compositions.

Chester Wittell was born in Chester County in 1893 and died in Mount Joy in 1988. He composed dozens of serious pieces. The great Russian composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff praised his work.

Orchestras in Reading and Hershey played his two symphonies. Wittell said the Philadelphia Orchestra aborted a plan to conduct his “Romantic Symphony.''

Wittell had no success in getting the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and other orchestras to perform his major works, although Millersville University showcased some of his shorter pieces.

The Scribbler interviewed Wittell near the end of his life. He was bitter.

He said conductors in Lancaster and elsewhere had not done him justice.

“We the poor nobodies who spend years writing the stuff are at the complete mercy of the conductors,'' he observed. “They like to stick to the stuff they know.''

The “old music'' bias Wittell complained about in that 1983 newspaper interview and Davidson criticized in her 1994 journal entry is no longer so evident.

But this remains true: audiences for live orchestral music have dwindled and grayed. Selection and promotion of compositions for performance must have something to do with that.

