I have had the privilege of traveling to Ukraine twice as a volunteer physician, caring for children in orphanages and hospitals, and teaching classes on neonatal resuscitation.

Our team was welcomed by wonderful host families, and never once did we feel like we were outsiders. In fact, while I was there, I was told jokingly to “hold onto my passport,” implying that I might not be able to leave given my very Ukrainian first and last names. Upon meeting one of the hospital workers she turned to our translator and asked, “nasha?” — Ukrainian for “she’s ours?” (I am of Eastern European descent — most likely a mix of Latvian and Ukrainian.) The people of Ukraine quickly made their way into my heart.

Ukraine is a country rich in culture and history, a country that has experienced great adversity, even in recent years, and fought hard for its independence. You may have heard that it is also rich in resources such as minerals and fossil fuels, and is a major grain and vegetable producer for the rest of the world. But much more importantly than any of that, it is rich in its people and in its capacity to love.

While their medical technology and resources are, in many places, decades behind other developed countries, the citizens are in many ways light-years ahead in knowing how to care for each other in community despite limited resources. We were taken aback to see some of the equipment in their children’s hospitals, and we secretly cried when we cared for little ones in their orphanages and “baby nests” and saw the condition of their living spaces. And at the same time, we were touched by the dedication of the people we met who cared for these children day in and day out, and the ways in which so many of them gave of themselves in impossibly difficult circumstances. We were impressed by their creativity and tenacity. And we were captivated by the resilience of the youngsters in their care.

We spent many hours on the road in our host family’s van, traveling between hospitals, clinics and orphanages. On the way we were intentional about taking in the beautiful countryside, even stopping to pick sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine.

We would pack carefully, bringing as many supplies and medications as we could, though of course there were many needs we could not meet (there is not an easy way to pack ventilators into checked luggage). By the end of our trips we were happy to have only empty bags to return with, a sign that the items we brought would be put to good use.

One of our team members was not a physician, but a magician. A talented, wise and gentle man, he spent hours entertaining the children we cared for in the clinics we held.

Before we left Ukraine, I asked him if he knew any trick to turn 5 hryvnia into 5,000 hryvnia (the national currency of Ukraine) so we could provide for all of the children in need.

And now, with the Russian invasion, conditions have become perilous. Resources will continue to become scarcer. Health care will become more difficult to provide and to obtain. Babies hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit have now been moved to bomb shelters; women are giving birth in hospital basements. Ukrainian officials have said that a kindergarten and an orphanage have been bombed, and artillery fire has struck a children’s hospital. Children are losing their parents and parents are losing their children as casualties of war. Families are being displaced from their homes. Some of them, particularly the elderly and the children in orphanages, will not have the strength or the opportunity to leave before it is too late.

Our Ukrainian host family has spent many years opening their home to children from orphanages as well as engaging in outreach to their surrounding communities. The family had been urged by the U.S. Embassy to evacuate (the mother is a U.S. citizen); however, seven of their children from orphanages did not have visas. They have been diligently working to secure visas for these young ones, as well as to establish an emergency fund while they continue to provide for their neighbors in crisis. They have distributed food bags, meals, linens, hygiene items, laundry detergent and fuel to community members, who otherwise would not have these things.

Last week, they had to flee their home after a night of air raid sirens warning them of danger. They continue to serve at a crisis center, setting up beds, buying supplies and cooking.

My heart breaks for our friends and colleagues there and for all of the children and families in this war-torn country. The people of Ukraine are not so different from you and I. They want to live, they want to love, they want to sing, they want to create, and they want to see their children grow up. May they be protected and may a peaceful way forward be found.

If you would like to do something tangible to support children and families in Ukraine, here are some opportunities:

— Raising Hope Ukraine (raisinghopeukraine.com) is a Pennsylvania-based organization with which our host family is affiliated. Through it, the family is providing shelter, food and supplies to Ukrainian people in need.

— Voices of Children (voices.org.ua) helps children affected by war in eastern Ukraine by providing psychological and psychosocial support.

— Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (doctorswithoutborders.org) provides lifesaving medical care and humanitarian aid across the globe to those in need. They currently have teams in Ukraine and also provide care to refugees seeking asylum in other countries.

— The International Committee of the Red Cross (icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine) is supporting the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.

— UNICEF (unicefusa.org) delivers health care, clean water, nutrition, sanitation, education and emergency relief to the world’s children. They are currently scaling up their efforts to serve Ukraine’s children and families who have been displaced or caught in crossfire.

— Sunflower of Peace (sunflowerofpeace.com) is a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that provides support for Ukrainian orphans, displaced persons and those in need of medical assistance. It is currently preparing and distributing medical tactical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines.

Dr. Alexandra Solosko is a pediatric hospitalist employed by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who practices at Lancaster General Hospital. LGH is part of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.