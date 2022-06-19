I became a father on a cold night in early November. It was 1983. I remember walking through the hospital parking lot on Long Island after my son was born, well past midnight, a light frost glittering on the hoods of the few cars left at that hour under the security lights.

I suddenly stopped at my car and realized that everything had changed. The air crackled. The night was humming in my ears. A tune I’d never heard before.

I had a son.

The next day, I stood outside the nursery window, staring in disbelief at the white bassinet with a baby in it and a blue card with my last name printed on it. I was trying to memorize his face. The shape of his nose, his mouth that turned up slightly on the right side and made him appear ironic. His ears, his eyes, his wispy blond hair curled to a point on top of his head like he was a soft-serve ice cream cone.

But no matter how long I stared, it was like a dream. Every time I blinked my eyes, I had to start again.

While I was staring through the window, a nurse stopped at his bassinet, then waved for another nurse. They conferred for a moment, and then they wheeled him to the back of the nursery. The first nurse lifted him out, laid him on a table, stuck a clear tube in his mouth. I could see his little chest heave when she did. She began suctioning green fluid out of him.

I stood watching from the window. To this day I can’t describe the feeling I had. It was like being hit with an avalanche of love and dread. Like I had been lifted out of my body, carried along by the larger flow of life and death. All you could do was watch from the hallway while your life hung in the balance behind a plate glass window.

The other nurse must have seen the look on my face. She started waving frantically in my direction in her yellow gown, untied in the back so that it flapped like a pair of wings behind her.

She flew to the window around all the other bassinets and their pink and blue cards and pressed her gloved hand against the glass right over where my heart would have been.

“It’s all right, it’s all right. Don’t worry. He’s fine. He’s fine!”

Her eyes above her mask locked onto mine. It was like looking out at the sky through an airplane window at 30,000 feet. Such vastness framed in something so small. I smiled at the nurse weakly, and I felt my soul returning to my body.

Here was another indisputable truth to add to the pile of indisputable truths I had stumbled upon in my first 24 hours of being a father. Birth and death stand shoulder to shoulder in the shadow of grace. And grace is everywhere when you have no choice but to look for it. It finds you even in the touch of a gloved hand through a plate glass window.

I suppose fatherhood has been an extended lesson in the art of letting go of my certainties and embracing life’s indisputable truths. These are never the same thing.

Whether our certainties involve guns, our ideas of power, abortion, our shameful history of race in America, or our bedrock ideas of gender and sexual orientation. Being a father showed me that life doesn’t begin in what we’re sure of and hope does not keep a strict schedule.

God comes to us in faith, and grace flowers in the rich soil of what we don’t know. Very little grows in the dry sand of what we think we know.

I’ve thought about that nurse and standing at the nursery window many times since.

She was right. Everything was fine. My son now teaches fifth grade math in the New York City public schools. His brother is in public policy, developing solar energy and trying to save the planet by weaning us off fossil fuels.

On the way, I was blessed to gain three beautiful stepdaughters and five grandchildren. More indisputable truths I never saw coming.

They are all changing a perpetually changing world in ways I never could have imagined. In so many ways, they’ve gone far beyond me and taught me the indisputable truth that we make a living out of what we know, but a life is made of everything we could never have imagined.

I come back to what my own father told me one night over scotch. We were coming through a troubled time in our relationship and healing was just peeking over the horizon.

We sat at the kitchen table. My father studied the ice in his glass and then, without looking up, he said, “I thought I knew everything when you were a boy. But I learned I didn’t really know anything at all. Except this. The only thing that matters in life is love. That’s all that lasts.”

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.