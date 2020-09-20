In your life, only a handful of days will really stay with you — your 21st birthday, the day you got married, the birth of your firstborn, the death of a parent, 9/11 and now, for me, March 12, 2020.

That was the day we heard students were being sent home from school because of concern over COVID-19, and five short days later, on March 17, my job sent me home as well.

My daughter, a senior at J.P. McCaskey High School, and my son, a sophomore at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, were excited — they were going to be out of school for a few days! Yay?!? I thought, maybe it will be OK; after all, I already work one job from home — it should be easy to add a second one.

It was not.

The kids, they could entertain themselves, sure — when they were not arguing with one another, or stating they were bored, or hungry, or bored, and did I mention bored?

In those early days of the pandemic, the daily messages were confusing and seemed to change every 24 hours.

One day, we heard the novel coronavirus was spreading, and people were dying — but “if we wash our hands it will pass. It’s nothing to worry about.” But then the message changed: “It is highly contagious, and we should wear masks.”

Seemingly the next day, it changed again: “Don’t wear a mask because health care workers need them — and don’t go out.” Grocery stores were packed. I wonder what happened to the toilet paper, the hand sanitizer and the Clorox wipes.

Then we heard the term “social distancing,” along with calls to wear gloves for protection and then seemingly the next hour, we learned there was no need to wear gloves. Like I said, it was confusing.

Then came the day when the phone rang and the person on the other end told us that classes were canceled for the next three weeks. Wait! What do you mean classes are canceled for the next three weeks? Who is going to teach my child? What is happening with the kids’ assignments, testing — and how is this going to affect their grades?

Does all that sound familiar?

I am sure it does, because here we still are, trying to normalize a situation that is not normal in any way. In-person classes actually ended up being canceled for the rest of the school year and virtual classes just resumed a few short weeks ago.

In the last six months, terms like “Zoom meetings,” “virtual learning” and “social distancing” have become part of our everyday vocabulary. Health and financial concerns have tripled. Monitoring our kids’ screen time? Laughable, when they now must be in front of a small screen for most of the day.

What have I learned in these past six months?

That I have even less patience than I thought I had. That yes, my co-workers can sometimes see our dog Rocky when he approaches me for a treat, and they can hear him when he decides to bark, which thankfully is exceedingly rare.

I also have learned to be grateful for the fact that, unlike some of my family members or friends, I do not have to learn how to teach my children or worry about day care. And who would have thought that finally the government and politicians were going to acknowledge that not only nurses and doctors but delivery drivers, grocery store clerks, housekeeping personnel are essential workers?

Things have changed these past six months; for instance, the science has been established and masks now are mandatory outside our homes.

I was not expecting to have to find space to conduct virtual meetings, or learn about things like Jabber, Zoom and Zoom waiting rooms, Polly and Microsoft Teams. Upgrading my phone became a necessity, and I had to purchase a new desktop computer, and a tablet, and let us not forget about the camera and the headphones for added privacy. The added expenses were not in the budget.

To add to the list of unexpected joys, I also had to learn how to navigate D2L (a learning system formerly known as Desire2Learn) for my own college classes and learn about Schoology, ParentVUE and StudentVUE for my daughter’s schooling. I am more familiar than I ever wanted to be with Snapchat filters, TikTok and Instagram.

And then there is the worrying.

What do I worry about? I worry about my husband or children getting sick or harassed, or even harmed, by someone who does not want to follow the established guidelines.

I worry about my elderly parents and the fact that I just miss visiting them. I also miss my family members — including my grandmother — in Puerto Rico who are now dealing with a pandemic after the devastation of two hurricanes, earthquakes and numerous issues with flooding, a lack of potable water and electricity.

This parent right here is tired both physically and mentally. I am ready to get back to some semblance of normalcy. So please wear your mask, remember to social distance and follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

I want the teachers to teach my child and her not have to teach herself pre-calculus. And yes, I admit, I want to have an actual happy hour — not a virtual one.

Annette Plaza is a mother of two who resides in Lancaster.