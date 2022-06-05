Most Americans have probably never heard of Ivan Ilyin, but his obscurity masks an ominous contemporary relevance, personified by a man everyone has heard of: Vladimir Putin.

Ilyin (1883-1954) was a Russian pseudo-philosopher. His career paralleled the two world wars and the rise of communism and fascism. He propounded a virulent Russian nationalism that had both anti-Western and anti-democratic elements. He detested Soviet communism, which led to his forced emigration in 1922. Attracted to Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler, he openly proclaimed himself a fascist.

After his death in exile, Ilyin was largely forgotten for the next 40-plus years. But as Yale historian Timothy Snyder and other scholars have noted, he was rescued from oblivion by Putin, the erstwhile communist apparatchik and soon-to-be Russian despot.

Putin’s own neo-fascist tendencies were becoming apparent following the Soviet Union’s collapse. So impressed was Putin by Ilyin’s ideas that he arranged to have his xenophobic mentor’s remains brought back to Moscow for proper reburial.

What does Putin’s current thinking owe to Ilyin? Putin has declared unambiguously that the demise of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century. His point of reference, however, is less ideological than territorial: not Soviet communism but Russian domination of what had been the Soviet landmass (and, before that, the Russian Empire) before its fragmentation in the 1990s.

Putin believes that these now-independent national states have no right to exist apart from Russia. Ilyin would surely agree.

Ukraine is the preeminent instance. Though until recently bound to Russia since the 18th century and containing many Russian speakers, Ukraine has never been uniformly Russian. The Ukrainian language, although closely related to Russian, is unquestionably distinct.

Nevertheless, Putin alleges (again, consistent with Ilyin) that the modern Ukrainian state is an artificial creation. In his worldview, it is an integral part of Russia.

Putin’s justification for his aggression against his neighbor is thus quite clear. When Ukraine sought closer economic and political ties with the West, Putin claimed, disingenuously, that this presupposed an aspiration to join NATO. In reality, it’s all but certain that he merely rationalized a decision he’d already made.

Putin’s hostility to the West is well-documented. While the immediate cause of his displeasure is of course NATO, Russians have been, since at least the late 17th century, ambivalent toward the West. While some, such as Peter the Great, have admired it and sought to emulate it, many others have seen it as the antithesis of everything Russia represents. To all appearances, Putin stands firmly in the latter tradition.

The animosity Putin feels for the West is reinforced by his contempt for democracy. He is a confirmed authoritarian. From his perspective, democracy is a dying political system. Conversely, autocracy, the governing philosophy and practice of the Russian state for virtually its entire history, is the world’s destiny, in Putin’s view. Accordingly, Ukraine’s adoption of democracy in the wake of its independence alarmed and infuriated people like Putin. Ilyin redux!

One might think that Russia’s unexpected military struggles in Ukraine following the February invasion might encourage Putin to reconsider his objectives. In fact, there’s little evidence to indicate that he will.

Americans are rightly concerned about Putin, for several reasons. The most obvious one is that he’s sitting atop one of the world’s largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons and has issued veiled threats that he might use them. In addition, while he has not yet formally declared that he is a fascist, his debt to Ilyin leads inescapably to this conclusion.

Fascism in Italy, Germany and, in essence, Japan shared one overriding interest during the 1930s: the acquisition of territory via military conquest. This is precisely what Putin is attempting in Ukraine, despite his flimsy efforts to justify the invasion’s aim as anti-Nazism. (Indeed, one might ask who’s calling whom a Nazi?)

And, beyond its humanitarian commitment to Ukraine, this is fundamentally why NATO is so determined to stop him. How ironic that, 80 years ago, the focus of Hitler’s endeavor to obtain German “living space” (Lebensraum) was Soviet Russia — and, conspicuously, Ukraine.

Furthermore, the extent to which right-wing ideologues in the United States and the European Union have embraced Putin is dismaying. Some of them may not fully appreciate the implicitly fascist and thoroughly anti-democratic implications of their actions. It’s clear, however, that important groups and individuals in both political and media circles most assuredly do.

Ilyin’s present-day disciple poses an unmistakable and palpable threat to Western, and specifically American, democratic principles. If we wish to avoid the ultimate triumph of “Putinism,” both here and abroad, we must remain vigilant.

Gene Miller, a Lancaster County resident, taught history at Penn State Hazleton from 1969 to 2004.