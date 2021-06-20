What’s something that keeps you hopeful?

It’s a simple question, with no one simple answer.

For me, it’s been watching the world in all its complexities, contradictions and beauty seen through the eyes of my 2-year-old, and the excitement that comes from knowing that this community’s future will be shaped by countless curious people like them.

What about you?

Hope can take countless forms; it can inspire us, drive us and embolden us to make our community a better place. And hope is also something we can share: a way to see each other, and our community, in the ways we want to be seen.

That’s the central aim of Lancaster Snapshot, a new digital experience from the Lancaster County Community Foundation that’s all about reconnection and sharing your hopes for our shared future.

When you visit LancasterSnapshot.com, you will be immersed in a short, bite-size “snapshot” of your friends and neighbors, whether past, present or future.

By browsing the interactive map, you can see the personal reflections, stories and hopes of your fellow community members — and add your own.

These “snapshots” are told through pictures, and they offer our community a way to find that shared interest, sense of place or story that can spark conversation across the county — a small but important sense of connection that can make all the difference for how we move forward together.

To submit a Snapshot, there are up to five open-ended questions that can be answered in whatever way you choose, using pictures:

— Where do you live?

— What’s your favorite spot in Lancaster?

— What’s one of your favorite things or possessions?

— What’s something that keeps you hopeful?

— What’s something that you want to last forever?

For some of these questions, you may already have an image in mind; some may invite you to pause, think and reflect.

There are no right or wrong answers, only yours: your experience, your story and your hopes.

After only a few weeks, Lancaster Snapshot has already become an important starting point to spark imagination about how we can care for our community together after a challenging and disconnected year.

And as a way of thanking those who share their stories via Lancaster Snapshot, the Lancaster County Community Foundation will be randomly selecting Snapshots, beginning July 5, to earn a donation toward the things they care about, inspired by their entry.

It has been a privilege to learn new things about people I’ve known for years via their Snapshot, as well as find shared connections with people I have yet to meet.

And in doing so, as I reflect on the wealth of poignant perspectives and stories I can now share with my child as they grow into this community, I’ve found yet another thing that keeps me hopeful.

I’m confident you will feel the same as you explore the Lancaster Snapshot, as well as add your own Snapshot to the map.

I can’t wait to see your story.

Aaron Spangler is the communications manager for the Lancaster County Community Foundation.