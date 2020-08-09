Dear young adults:

To say that 2020 was not what anyone was expecting would be a tremendous understatement. Our world is incredibly different than it was just a few months ago, and each month brings new challenges that must be navigated. Things are rough for nearly everyone, but are so much more challenging for some of us than others.

You have likely encountered conversations about many of the challenges faced by people during this pandemic. With the moratorium on evictions no longer in effect, some face the very real threat of homelessness. With unemployment (and underemployment) skyrocketing, jobs hard to find or keep, and many people unable receive help from the systems purportedly in place to prevent catastrophe, people are being forced to navigate circumstances that have no viable solutions.

At the same time, there is a continued outcry for social change. Many are working to change the systems that continue to oppress, threaten and otherwise harm people disproportionally based on the color of their skin. In 2020. I would say it is unbelievable that this is still a reality, but unfortunately it is an intentional circumstance that is clearly supported by hundreds of years of historical record.

I could go on, and I could easily type another 600 — heck, another 6,000 — words on everything that now requires thoughtful attention and real change. But instead, I would like to speak about, and to, one specific group in this piece: young adults. I am thinking particularly about those of you who are of college age and a bit older. The rest of this column is for you.

To begin, I want to tell you that you are, as a group, incredible humans. In addition to being a parent of two young adults, I have had the humbling honor of teaching college students for quite a few years. During this time, I’ve learned so much about who you are and what you stand for (and against!) and your generation gives me so much hope for the future of this nation, and this world.

You’re entering adulthood at a rather interesting time in U.S. history. In addition to the aforementioned pandemic, economic and employment challenges, and efforts toward systemic change (not to mention the ever-looming threats associated with climate change), you’re also a group born into a 24-hour news cycle, facing a constant barrage of connection and information, and a dearth of opportunities for quiet reflection.

You have also had a front-row seat to watch so many “older adults” behave selfishly and aggressively toward others. Politics has turned into something akin to a spectacle between two warring factions, and compromise is hard to come by. Even the very concept of truth has become more nebulous. (For the record: There is no such thing as “alternative facts.”) And the uncertainty of this moment has led many down a path that only allows for emotionally charged responses, rather than thoughtful and nuanced ones.

As young adults, you are being asked to navigate this world and assume your place in it as adults, and many you look to as role models are exhibiting behavior that you’ve been raised to see as unacceptable. You know better, and you wonder why they aren’t doing better. Maybe you feel duped —\!q I wouldn’t blame you. This isn’t the world you were promised, and certainly not the one you wanted to begin your adulthood in.

Life over the past few months has been unusually stressful and exhausting. We text and we Zoom and, on rare occasions, we put on our masks and stand 10 feet from each other in an outdoor space and chat for a while. And while it feels really good to see one another and catch up in person, it never feels like quite enough. Those experiences are not what we were doing pre-COVID, and the connection feels so much “less than” what we all had (and want).

That is to say, I get it. Really, I do. Friends and connection and having a sense of normalcy — those are all critically important, and there are tangible health outcomes when those social needs aren’t met. During this pandemic, you have been asked to give up so much — and you don’t even know how long this period of sacrifice might last. (Having an end date would help!) Stay home, social distance, mask up, don’t get physically close to friends, go on virtual dates and, oh yeah, good luck with those college courses this fall. Or that internship or apprenticeship. Or that new job you hope to get. We expect so much, and most of you are doing your best.

So what I am about to ask of you isn’t going to feel fair. You deserve better, and I acknowledge that. I really wish that “better” was more possible right now.

But here goes: Please be even more careful and thoughtful about how you engage with your friends and with the world. Especially if you are someone who has been spending more time out and about, in bars and restaurants and parties and social spaces and any other place where people gather, often without masks or concerns about contracting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It makes sense that you would want to do all of these things — this year has been outrageous and those are activities that you’d normally enjoy to feel energized and connected. But they are not safe practices now, and they are causing harm. Some of the spikes in COVID-19 cases we have seen lately are directly related to unsafe gatherings of young adults.

You’ve heard much of this so many times by now, so I’ll keep it brief:

— 1. You are at risk for contracting COVID-19.

— 2. The odds of you having immediately deadly outcomes is lower than people who are older, though you can become quite ill, and you can die.

— 3. You may have a completely asymptomatic infection and never even know it.

— 4. And if that happens, you can easily infect others — including parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, neighbors and people you encounter in public.

— 5. Even if your COVID-19 symptoms are mild or nonexistent, you could experience serious long-term health outcomes from an infection, including problems with your lungs, heart, kidneys and nervous system.

So please continue to physically distance, wear your mask (properly) and wash your hands. And find safer ways to socialize. Be intentional with your efforts, and please do all you can to protect your own health as well as the health of others.

Thank you to all the young adults who have read and are willing to consider what I have written, and for being the amazing humans that you are.

To everyone else: I also ask you to do what you can to promote and protect public health, and to be kind to the young adults (and everyone!) in your life. We could all use a lot more kindness right about now.

Janine Everett, Ph.D., RN, is director of the Public Health Program at Franklin & Marshall College.