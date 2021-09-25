A letter to the anti-maskers and unvaccinated:

COVID-19 has clearly evolved into a pandemic of the unvaccinated. I believe that some anti-vaxxers have chosen right-wing extremism and misinformation over sound medical science. You have shouted down the voices of reason and done everything you could to stand in the way of our nation reaching herd immunity.

As a result, the delta variant now rages, infecting people of all ages. Many of our loved ones have needlessly been taken from us. Some of our hospitals are being overwhelmed to the point that rationing of medical care is necessary.

All of this has not only cost many lives but much treasure. Treating critically ill COVID-19 patients is very costly, and that cost will undoubtedly be passed down to all of us in the form of increased medical insurance premiums. The cost of your “freedom to choose” should not have to be borne by the rest of us.

Therefore, I propose that anti-vaxxers be denied insurance coverage for any COVID-19 related medical treatment.

In my view, this disease should be in our nation’s rearview mirror by now. Most of us want to return to life as it used to be. But some anti-vaxxers have chosen to be guided by extremist politicians rather than physicians. Callously ignoring your fellow man’s welfare and turning this into a political grudge match is beyond shameful.

Steve Cooke

Landisville