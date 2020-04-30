Dear Lancaster County community:

It is an honor and a privilege for the UPMC Pinnacle team to serve the people of Lancaster County. That is why we are so deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we have received during this health care crisis. The donations, the encouragement and the kind words lift our spirits and give us energy during this uncertain time. On behalf of everyone at UPMC Lititz, and our providers and staff working throughout Lancaster County, thank you.

As our teams work through this unprecedented situation, please know we are here for you — to continue to meet your health care needs.

Your continuing care is now more important than ever. To serve you, while minimizing contact and promoting safety, more than 600 local primary care providers and local specialists are available for virtual care visits. To talk to a provider from your home through telemedicine, visit UPMCPinnacle.com/VideoVisits.

To ensure the safety of patients and staff, everyone is being screened before entering our UPMC Lititz hospital. The screening measures include questions to determine the risk for carrying COVID-19 and thermal testing to identify visitors or employees with a fever. All of our staff members who pass the screening tests are given a mask to wear during their entire visit or shift. We’ve also restricted visitation at our hospital to reduce the risk of exposure for patients, visitors and staff. For more information, go to UPMCPinnacle.com/COVID19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

To increase access to COVID-19 testing, we have partnered with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to open a test specimen collection site at 650 N. Prince St. in Lancaster (outside Clipper Magazine Stadium).This site is for patients who have received a physician consultation and referral for symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Patients are seen by appointment to have their specimen taken, and then the specimen is sent to a lab for testing.

Finally, I want to express my heartfelt thanks for the wonderful team at UPMC Lititz and across the entire county. These are very special people, and I’m truly grateful that I have the opportunity to work next to them and watch them provide outstanding care to our families, friends and neighbors in Lancaster County.

Thank you for being there for us. We are here for you.

M. Brooks Turkel is UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster region president and a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.