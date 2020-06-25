On Friday night, at what was supposed to be a Juneteenth celebration supporting and displaying the talents and the emotions of young African Americans, I made it something else.

Each of the young folk represented themselves well by being both well-spoken and thoughtful with their presentations as they spoke the truth in love. I, on the other hand — having been asked to give the closing remarks and prayer — was neither well-spoken nor thoughtful.

During my remarks, a car revved its engine extra loud. I shamefully made a disparaging racial remark not even knowing the color of the driver. Not only was I totally wrong in making that remark, but I was also very insensitive to the audience present and those walking by.

I will not say that I have never said the word before because that would be untrue, but I know better and should have done better. I cannot excuse myself or make any excuses — I was wrong. Jesus says clearly that out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks, so it is a heart issue with which I am dealing.

As a pastor and leader in this community, I do not deserve to be forgiven for what I said, but I should be held accountable as I do works of repentance. I apologize to the Lancaster NAACP, which was a partner of the rally; to the young people who were present; to the parents who brought their children with them; to those in the audience, and those who passed by. I also apologize to the God I serve and am called to represent, as well as to Thomasina Robinson-Howell, the Juneteenth organizer, and to Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, which I serve as pastor. I apologize for letting them all down by being careless with my thoughts as well as my tongue.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I also apologize to all of those who have defended my reputation when others claimed I did not like white people, for I have made you look foolish.

I am deeply sorry and full of regret and deserve whatever you say or think of me, without me making any response or defense by word or action. I am determined, as Acts 20:24 calls us to be, a blessing.

Blessings.

The Rev. Edward M. Bailey has been the pastor of Bethel AME Church in Lancaster since 1993. The church celebrated its bicentennial in 2017.