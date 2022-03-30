For decades, Pennsylvania has had a waiting list for services for thousands of people like my 28-year-old son, Matthew. He has multiple disabilities, and because we cannot get help from a direct support professional, I am now handling those duties full-time for him.

I don’t get vacation pay or sick leave, and I don’t have a 40-hour workweek. My job is all day, all night, all year. And I don’t make anywhere near the salary I could make with my degree. Luckily, I don’t have a house payment and/or a car payment right now, or I couldn’t do this. I don’t know how other direct support professionals do it!

When COVID-19 hit, Matthew’s day program closed. The direct support professional who had been coming to our home stopped coming so that we could remain healthy and safe. Now they don’t come because there just are not enough direct support professionals.

So now I’ve now been home with Matthew full time for two years. And unless the Pennsylvania General Assembly fully supports what providers need to be able to actually attract workers, I don’t see an end to this.

I want every reader to know — especially Gov. Tom Wolf and the state’s legislators — that Pennsylvania has allowed a waiting list.

We are letting the most vulnerable citizens in the commonwealth live without what they need. Matthew and people like him meet all the criteria to get services, and the government has said that we qualify and can get them. But the state doesn’t fund the programs sufficiently to hire an adequate workforce — so we all sit on the waiting list.

This is not our fault. The answers are in the hands of our state legislators and governor. Let’s prioritize human needs.

Whenever I write to my legislators, I ask “How can you say that you represent all Pennsylvanians when you know there’s a waiting list and you know that you’re not providing sufficient funding for people like my Matthew?”

Frankly, I’ve come to realize that I probably won’t die of cancer or some disease. I’ll die of a broken heart. I’m tired of people not seeing that my son has value. He’s a person. I love him. And when you have systems in place to help that also treat him like a second-class citizen, it’s exhausting and heartbreaking.

What happens when I’m not around anymore? What does Matthew’s life look like? I don’t know, and it’s terrifying to even think about. I try to provide him with opportunities based on what he likes to do and what he’s interested in. I don’t know who else will do that with him. He likes covered bridges and tunnels. Who’s going to explore those with him? I can’t think past today, so I don’t know how to answer that question.

Only a trained direct support professional, or a mom, is going to have the eight hours it takes to take Matthew to a dentist appointment. Or care enough about Matthew as an individual to do the things he enjoys doing when he enjoys doing them.

He’s just like you and me. He wants to live his life on his own terms in his own home and community. Doesn’t he deserve that? Shouldn’t we make sure he and the thousands of others waiting for a direct support professional get that?

So please, if you are reading this, tell Wolf and your legislators to fund the $65 million that providers have asked for so they can recruit and hire direct support professionals to support and help people like my Matthew and thousands of other families. Please tell them to help all these Pennsylvania families.

Cindy Jennings lives in Lititz. Her first-born son, Matthew, has partial 9Q trisomy — an extra chromosome 9. When Matthew was born, Cindy was told he would be unable to walk or talk, but he can now walk and he communicates using a special device.