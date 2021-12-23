From what I’ve been told, I made a bit of a scene. My mother decided I needed my first haircut, so Dad and I trotted off to the shop he used. It was but a few blocks from our home in Allentown.

I’m not sure when I began to cry, but it probably started with the noise of the electric razor. Dad tried to calm me, but nothing worked. Phil, the barber, labored on. My hair got cut, and no blood was shed.

I visited the shop a several times over the next few years, and no more tears were shed, either.

Lesson No. 1: A lot of scary things become more comfortable quickly.

Shortly after I turned 7, we moved to a row home in Reading. We were close to the church where Dad was serving as pastor, as well as to my school, downtown Reading, the railroad’s downtown station and the public library.

We did not have much room for throwing baseballs and footballs, and there were too many windows in easy range. Dad became a competent glazier.

A couple of barbershops were nearby, and I had some time on my hands. I wandered into a shop I had not seen before.

There was a TV in the shop and the U.S. Senate Army-McCarthy hearings were on.

Sen. Joseph McCarthy was asking questions as though he was the Lord High Executioner, and the military attorney was advising a witness to invoke the Fifth Amendment. McCarthy fulminated more while getting nowhere. Whatever points he had accumulated in previous hearings were disappearing.

McCarthy had taken on the people who won World War II. Not a good strategy.

Lesson No. 2: If you are attacking someone far more revered than you are, you had better have some really strong evidence to support your charges.

McCarthy went down in disgrace.

Plymouth Meeting in the early 1950s was, to put it bluntly, not much. The Plymouth Friends Meetinghouse dated back to the early 1700s. The Quakers had migrated from Plymouth, England, to Philadelphia, then out Germantown Pike to this deeply rural area of farms and lime kilns in the late 1600s.

By the early 1800s, the place had not grown much, but the barn of a Quaker farmer became a home for abolitionist rallies.

According to the Plymouth Meeting Historical Society, “Many Abolitionists spoke at the local Abolition Hall near the corner of Germantown and Butler Pikes. Some of the speakers included Harriet Beecher Stowe, Lucretia Mott, Mrs. Stephen Foster, and William Lloyd Garrison. Underground rooms, once used to hide slaves, have even been found on some of the properties.”

In the early 1950s, there was a big change. Two new developments of modest houses went up and the area became a suburb. Next to one of the developments, Plymouth and Whitemarsh townships built a large junior-senior high school, with plenty of land left over for buildings and athletic facilities yet to come.

It took a couple of years, but mail was delivered rather than picked up in the converted front room of the postmaster’s house. Then the local post office moved to one of the old buildings in town. A new building went up several years later.

A barber shop entered the picture at some point, but I already had a place to go. Someone told my father about the place. We went, and we liked it.

The borough of Conshohocken is about 15 minutes south of Plymouth Meeting. Conshohocken is an Unami name — the Unami were part of the Lenape nation — that means, roughly, the big trough-ground place. Some think it also conveys the idea of elegance.

I never thought of the town as elegant. The area next to the Schuylkill River was flat and dominated by the Lee Tire Company. A steep upward grade followed, with a theater and the store district. The ground mostly leveled again for the residential area.

Back then, it was a blue-collar type of town. Now it is deep-suburban fashionable.

A pair of brothers ran the shop, having taken over when their father retired. They had been in the Marines during World War II, serving in the South Pacific. The talk in the shop never focused on the war. Sports was the primary topic, and the barbers were well-versed.

This was a time well before appointments. You waited your turn. On a busy day, you might wait more than an hour. The conversation sustained you. There were old magazines for those disinclined to talk. Most people talked.

The place was especially busy on Saturdays. There were eight or so chairs spread around the room. Outside the shop, there was a bench for two more.

Lesson No. 3: Patience is important. (Sports are important, too.)

One time I was away and got a haircut in a different city. The next time I went to my usual shop, I had just settled into the chair when the barber sighed and said, “I wish I could cut hair like that.”

He was right, but the job he did always satisfied me.

Lesson No. 4: Just because someone else does it better than you doesn’t mean you’re bad.

A friend of mine was getting his flattop at his usual shop, but from a different barber.

Bzzz. The clipper went down the left side of his head.

Bzzz. Repeat on the right side.

Bz--- (expletive deleted). Going a little too hard with the clippers took them to the scalp.

Lesson No. 5: Stuff happens. Roll with it. Of course, it’s easier when somebody else has to do the rolling.

Temple University football was not a very successful product in the 1950s, especially in the later years of the decade, when the program stumbled through a 21-game losing streak. Temple’s coach, Pete Stevens, had been no slouch as a player at Temple. He was a stalwart center who then landed on the Philadelphia Eagles. He is enshrined in the Temple University Hall of Fame.

And he was a regular at the barber shop.

Once, he came in for a haircut shortly after the team had added another loss to the streak. One of the barbers asked him how he felt.

He replied, softly: “I’m embarrassed.”

Lesson No. 6: Failure isn’t fun, but it’s part of life.

A good barbershop is warm and welcoming. Christmas is the season of warmth and welcome. Even in this second COVID-19 Christmas, there are many opportunities. Christmas lights evoke memories of warmth and love for me. Perhaps they do for you as well.

If not, try volunteering to serve holiday meals. Try church services. Watch “A Peanuts Christmas.” Read Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Listen to New Orleans-style Jazz Christmas carols. Remember the old Motel 6 slogan — “We’ll leave the light on for you” — and light a candle.

Above all, the season has a reason. Celebrate and explore it in whatever ways you can.

Merry Christmas.

Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.