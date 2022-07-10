I watched a female cardinal build a nest in our butterfly bush last week.

I noticed her last Sunday morning, and it took a while to realize what she was doing. I assumed she was feeding on insects. Like the sparrows and finches.

The butterfly bush is kind of like Grand Central Station for bugs, bees and butterflies right now. And, with the crepe myrtle starting to flower, there is an embarrassment of riches if you’re into that sort of thing.

But I saw the cardinal again last Monday morning with a beak full of twigs and realized that she kept coming back to the same spot inside the bush. Evidently, she had more than bugs in mind.

When she flew off, I checked, and sure enough, there was a loose basket of twigs and grasses forming.

I watched her for the next few days, admiring her diligence, wondering how she manages to weave these cast-off twigs and grasses into a home using nothing but her beak. It’s really a marvel of engineering.

While she worked, a resplendent red male serenaded her from the utility pole. Was he supervising? Keeping watch?

Whenever she flew off, he went with her, but he left the actual nest-building to her when they returned. Which comes as no surprise to the women reading this, I suspect.

Then Wednesday, all was quiet. I didn’t see her, and he’d disappeared from the utility wires. I’d grown accustomed to his singing. There seemed to be a meditative quality to it — like it could have been a liturgy or a prayer.

Now they were gone, and I thought maybe cardinals were like wrens. I’ve read that a male wren will build many nests to entice a mate. I remember once finding a wren’s empty nest in an opened case of bottled water we had in the garage.

Maybe it was all a ruse. Maybe the cardinal changed her mind. Who knows?

Thursday morning, I took the dogs out in the yard with my coffee. I like to read the newspaper out there. Daisy barks at the rabbits outside the fence, and Prince claims his favorite spot next to me, in the shade under the table. Eventually Daisy will join him after the rabbits grow bored with tormenting her. We all have our morning routines.

Before coming in, I went to cut gladiola blooms for the kitchen table. I hadn’t thought about the nest that morning, and I glanced over at the butterfly bush.

There was the cardinal, perfectly still, watching me warily.

A lawyer once asked Jesus what he had to do to inherit eternal life. Jesus replied, “Love the Lord with all your heart and strength and love your neighbor as yourself.” No secret formulas. No algorithms. No magical incantations.

The lawyer then checked the fine print, as lawyers tend to do.

“And who is my neighbor?”

Jesus tells the familiar story of the Good Samaritan, about the despised foreigner who tended a wounded traveler rather than pass by on the other side of the road.

As often as I’ve heard this story told and as many times as I’ve told it myself, I never fully grasped its basic lesson. Thursday morning, though, I realized the most basic point of Jesus’ story is that your neighbor is never whom you expect. Better to ask: Who isn’t your neighbor?

When we ask the question like that, the world breaks open. From the victims of the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, to those demanding their Second Amendment rights to arm themselves as they see fit.

From Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man shot more than 60 times by police during a traffic stop in Ohio, to those who — in the name of preserving life — pit the rights of a developing life against the rights of the woman who carries it.

We live in a “who is my neighbor?” world. And we’re so busy shouting, so busy trying to make a point, we’re too distracted to hear the answer.

But when I saw the cardinal on her nest Thursday morning, it dawned on me. I took a few steps back and said, “Good morning, neighbor!”

Wouldn’t you know, her partner on the utility pole began singing his morning prayer.

I have to say, it’s good to have them back.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.