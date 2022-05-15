“Since 1879 Connecticut has had on its books a law which forbids the use of contraceptives by anyone. I think this is an uncommonly silly law.”

— U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart, dissenting in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965).

Griswold held that a right to marital privacy protected a couple from criminal prosecution by the state for obtaining and using contraceptives. The case served as the foundation for the high court’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization describes Roe as “egregiously wrong from the start” and would explicitly overrule Roe and Casey v. Planned Parenthood (1992), which affirmed Roe, while allowing Pennsylvania to impose restrictions such as a 24-hour waiting period.

Overruling Roe and Casey would represent a cataclysmic restriction of the rights of women and others. Endangered precedents that come to mind include Griswold, Lawrence v. Texas (2003) and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015).

In Lawrence, the Supreme Court ruled that criminal sanctions for those who have consensual gay sex are unconstitutional. In Obergefell, the court relied on Griswold in ruling that the right to marry by same-sex couples is guaranteed by both the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment.

Because abortion is not a specifically enumerated right in the U.S. Constitution, Justice Alito asserts in his draft opinion that the right to abortion can be considered a fundamental liberty only if “the right is ‘deeply rooted in (our) history and tradition’ and whether it is essential to our Nation’s scheme of ordered liberty.’ ”

Alito acknowledged a handful of cases having relevance to claims asserting a right of privacy — those cases dealing with marriage, sexual relations and procreation.

Alito identifies what he believes distinguishes Roe and Casey from the precedents set in Obergefell, Lawrence and Griswold: None “of these decisions involved what is distinctive about abortion: its effect on what Roe termed ‘potential life.’ ”

Alito characterizes the right to abortion as a broader appeal to autonomy than the rights asserted in those other cases.

Autonomy, liberty and equality

Men will never worry about the loss of their physical autonomy associated with pregnancy caused by rape or incest.

A retired prosecutor told me about his experience in prosecuting a rape case in which the defendant had impregnated the victim. The accused filed a pretrial motion to prevent the victim from obtaining an abortion.

Had the defendant been successful in compelling the victim to bear his child, she would have been victimized by a legal system that compelled her to bear the consequences of the criminal act against her.

Compelling women to bear a child conceived out of criminal acts against them is a direct assault on their autonomy and profoundly cruel.

Thirteen states have passed trigger laws, which would take effect immediately upon the repeal of Roe, to ban abortion. Most of these laws do not make exceptions for rape or incest.

Medical risks and autonomy

Pregnancy and labor and delivery can present unreasonable medical risks, even in cases not considered to present an imminent risk of harm or danger.

Complications during pregnancy and those that may arise during labor and delivery are not a broad appeal to autonomy, as Alito asserts — they are a very direct assault on autonomy. Such risks can be life-threatening to women and life-changing for their families.

Roe’s author, Justice Harry Blackmun, had been resident counsel for the Mayo Clinic before his appointment to the federal judiciary. That experience may explain his approach in Roe.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg actually criticized Justice Blackmun for seeming to emphasize “physicians’ autonomy, not women’s, as the primary concern,” historian Jane Sherron De Hart noted in her biography of Ginsburg.

Many legal scholars agreed with the results in Griswold and Roe, despite their criticism of the legal principle — privacy — on which the cases relied.

Sylvia A. Law, a professor of law, medicine and psychiatry at New York University School of Law, wrote: “The rhetoric of privacy, as opposed to equality, blunts our ability to focus on the fact that it is women who are oppressed when abortion is denied.”

History and tradition question

Writing for the majority in Obergefell, Justice Anthony Kennedy rejected the “deep roots in history and tradition” test for 14th Amendment protections.

“The nature of injustice is that we may not always see it in our own times,” Kennedy wrote. “The generations that wrote and ratified the Bill of Rights and the Fourteenth Amendment did not presume to know the extent of freedom in all of its dimensions, and so they entrusted to future generations a charter protecting the right of all persons to enjoy liberty as we learn its meaning. When new insight reveals discord between the Constitution’s central protections and a received legal stricture, a claim to liberty must be addressed.”

The Supreme Court has not consistently followed the “roots in history and tradition” approach when reversing decades of practice in racial discrimination and other areas.

In Lawrence v. Texas, the Supreme Court overruled an earlier case, Bowers v. Hardwick (1986), which had held that sodomy was not “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition” nor “implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.”

In a scathing dissent to the Lawrence ruling, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote: “Bowers’ conclusion that homosexual sodomy is not a fundamental right ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition is utterly unassailable.”

Justice Alito’s assurance that Dobbs will not endanger other precedents is suspect if “deep roots in history and tradition” are required in future cases brought before the Supreme Court— clearly, Obergefell and Lawrence are in jeopardy.

Unsatisfactory solution

Alito’s draft opinion discounts the impact of overruling Roe and Casey and returning the decision to state legislatures.

“Our decision,” he wrote, “returns the issue of abortion to those legislative bodies, and it allows women on both sides of the abortion issue to seek to affect the legislative process by influencing public opinion, lobbying legislators, voting and running for office.”

This assertion is nonsense.

Poor women lack resources to lobby, run for office or influence public opinion. They will also be disproportionately harmed by abortion bans.

Alito’s assertion begs the question: When fundamental rights of the Constitution are involved, is the high court obligated to follow the Constitution and uphold the fundamental rights of all citizens?

Overruling Roe and Casey, using the fundamental rights test employed by Alito, may have ramifications for liberty beyond a woman’s right to obtain an abortion.

Justice Kennedy’s jurisprudence on other cases involving fundamental rights may be undone if the analysis in the Dobbs draft opinion prevails.

In my view, the high court’s deference to the states is improper when fundamental personal liberties are at stake. States have frequently failed to protect personal liberties.

The overruling of Roe and Casey was engineered by Republican senators, who breached norms of behavior to change the composition of the court to achieve a policy disfavored by the majority of Americans.

The court’s failure to follow the principle of stare decisis — which requires that precedents be heeded — will be viewed through a political lens and will undermine trust in the Supreme Court.

I suspect that there will soon be many states with laws on the books that will be uncommonly cruel — not silly — in their impact on women.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.