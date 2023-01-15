I would like to respond to Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Unforced error”) regarding Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s decision to rescind the planned $25 holiday gift cards for employees.

As a Lancaster General Health employee for over 26 years and having worked for five different CEOs and plenty of senior managers, I can tell you that decisions are not made lightly.

I will readily admit that I was at first dismayed when we received this news, but one only has to read the headlines in this newspaper to see how many businesses have had to shutter and lay off their employees. These closures, due to either mismanagement or circumstance, bring perspective to the decisions that leaders have to make. Your own newspaper has had to make such decisions. LNP | LancasterOnline has reported on the closures of hospitals in Chester County and the financial struggles of Tower Health, for instance.

I’d rather have my job and a hospital to go to when needed instead of a gift card. I also like having a hospital where the nurses aren’t leaving the floors to go on strike, as happened last week in New York City.

What wasn’t mentioned in the LNP | LancasterOnline coverage — which included letters to the editor, a news article and the editorial — is all the things our leadership has done for us.

Most recently in the fall, the employees were treated to an evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium that included free food, games, entertainment and fireworks. We had our traditional holiday meal again. To incentivize employees to donate blood, up to eight hours of paid time off were offered. We get holiday pay for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We get raises and a bonus if the hospital meets its goals. Lancaster General Health leadership has kept our health insurance costs down. We have three employee fitness centers, free parking, discounts in our cafeterias and pharmacies, and receive anniversary gifts for every five years of service.

This is where you say, “Ohhh. ...”

The $230,000 estimate for the gift card program is only a small amount in the total budget but, according to my calculations, it would be enough to hire seven patient care assistants, housekeepers, laundry workers, etc. Those at the lowest end of the pay scale who don’t generate revenue would be the first to be laid off if that became necessary. And that has happened in the past.

The newspaper’s business model, which has been eroded by the internet, is to produce a product that people need and want, then sell advertising and subscriptions. We have a product that people need and want (a high-quality product, I must add) and then we wait for Medicare and insurance companies to pay us less than what it costs us to provide that service. The news you should be reporting is how inadequately Medicare is reimbursing hospitals.

Timothy J. McBride is a physical therapist with Lancaster General Health Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.