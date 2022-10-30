I am writing from western Ukraine, where I came to deliver nine steamer trunks full of medical aid.

I could not remain in my comfort zone in the United States any longer — I am the daughter of a courageous woman who was forced to flee Ukraine with her family when it was under Soviet rule.

It helps to know the Ukrainian language, but it can also be heartbreaking to hear firsthand the effects of this devastating war on both the young and old.

One middle-aged woman with short blond hair approached me as I sat on a bench at a trolley station beside a toddler in an army-like uniform. She said in desperate voice that she no longer wanted to live. Could I help her dig a hole? I tried to console her, but she said she’d given up on God. Through her tears, she took the chocolate bar I offered and turned her wheelchair to get on a very crowded bus.

I know there’s a lot going on in the United States right now, but I’m reaching out to give voice to Ukraine’s searing plight.

Children are spending half the school day in bomb shelters, as air raid sirens now are sounded throughout the entire country daily. Some rockets and drones are being intercepted, but many are not. Russian strikes have damaged Ukrainian energy facilities; if homes and workplaces have electricity at all, they must use it judiciously.

It is strangely quiet not having any air traffic in the sky all day long. When air raid sirens sound, everyone looks up at the sky, wondering if this will be the day rockets will rip open the eerie canvas of sky. One experienced young man told me I’m likely to feel their arrival underfoot before I see them.

Meanwhile, a Russia TV host advocates that Ukrainian children be drowned in a river, “right there where the ducklings swim.”

One recent day I saw a river of blood flow from a man’s broken nose and thought of how — whether Russian, Ukrainian or American — we all bleed a deep, deep red.

Russian forces have been aiming at residential high-rise buildings, especially in Kyiv, bringing cement toppling down onto civilians. Some Kyiv residents are afraid to go into underground shelters, fearing being trapped there. Others have alarm fatigue — like health care workers in intensive care units — and are staying in their apartments, like our host and her family with two teenage daughters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue his murderous invasion until “the last Ukrainian is left standing.” The Kyiv Post reported earlier this month that the “invaders continue to destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage in the temporarily occupied territories, looting museums and burning literature and textbooks printed in Ukrainian.”

Those staffing the humanitarian aid warehouse where we donated a lot of our supplies here in western Ukraine know their facility is a target, as other sites have been.

What kind of people aim to kill those helping people?

Older Ukrainians are sewing together camouflage nets and warm clothing, because the Ukrainian army cannot outfit its soldiers with warm gear.

One day, while stationed at a transportation facility to meet the needs of people fleeing the terror, I saw a young woman with the longest blond hair. She was saying goodbye to a young guy for an achingly long time.

We are so fortunate, you and I.

At my station one day, there were no bandages to put on a bleeding man after he got an intramuscular injection, and no tongue depressors left for a 1-year-old with a fever, so I used a wooden spoon while cooing to him as I checked his throat.

Ukraine has lost thousands of civilians and soldiers to this war launched by Russia. And yet, there is no litter on the streets of the large city where I am. People pass money forward on a crowded trolley to pay the driver, and get their change passed back. Old women in hustkas (shawls) carry kilos of village potatoes to sell on city streets.

When an air raid siren sounds one day, we are in someone’s courtyard. The stores are closed and public transportation has stopped. It is much colder than the day before, but we are warmed by the courage of those around us.

Please pray for the world to effectively respond to this genocide.

Dr. Vera Guertler is a physician residing in Lancaster County.