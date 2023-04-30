A company that has survived for nearly 229 years has necessarily adapted and changed with the times.

Last week, Steinman Communications announced that it will be gifting LNP Media Group, the publisher of this newspaper, LancasterOnline, The Ephrata Review, The Lititz Record-Express and The Caucus to WITF, the dynamic public media organization in Harrisburg.

This transaction signals the first change in ownership in 158 years of the newspaper operation that was started above a tavern on West King Street in 1794. In their nearly 16 decades of ownership, the Steinman family has established their penchant for innovation.

The family has purchased more than a dozen presses, each more sophisticated than its predecessor. They brought broadcast radio to life across Lancaster County. They launched WGAL-TV. They also built the first substantial cable television network in the county.

But their greatest impact has been through newspapers. They have given Lancaster County residents the means to share every major milestone with their friends and neighbors through their hometown newspaper.

The newspaper has also cultivated tremendous journalistic talent, served as a community watchdog and held the powerful to account.

In 1951, James Hale and John Frederick Steinman began to redirect profits from their newspaper to foundations they established. In 2014, the two foundations merged to become The Steinman Foundation.

Since their inception, the foundations have given back nearly $110 million to Lancaster County. These philanthropic initiatives were made possible by the subscribers and advertisers in Steinman-owned newspapers.

Today the foundation advances workforce development and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, creating the Lancaster STEM Alliance, a nationally recognized STEM ecosystem that brings education and business together to enhance the workforce in Lancaster County.

It is enhancing water quality and creating recreational opportunities, leading the transformational Little Conestoga Creek Blue Green Corridor project.

However, The Steinman Foundation and the Steinman family consider their support of local journalism and media literacy to be the most important.

In the past several decades, the newspaper industry has undergone tremendous change. The internet has devastated the newspaper industry and the trusted information it delivers to communities. Since 2005, more than a quarter of the country’s newspapers have closed and across the country the number of newsroom employees has declined by 60%. More than two-thirds of U.S. counties do not have a daily newspaper.

The result is news deserts and ghost newspapers. For example, The Reading Eagle went through bankruptcy in 2019, and when it emerged, its newsroom had been decimated. The Lebanon Daily News, a daily newspaper owned by Gannett, a public company, has a newsroom staff of fewer than five.

These newspapers cannot cover all the municipal government or school board meetings in Berks or Lebanon counties.

By contrast, LNP | LancasterOnline has a newsroom of more than 70 and works with about 75 freelance reporters to cover local government and school board meetings in every corner of the county. LNP | LancasterOnline also covers all significant high school sporting events involving Lancaster County-based teams.

Indeed, LNP | LancasterOnline provides information about Lancaster County communities that is not available anywhere else, while also serving as a community watchdog.

Steinman Communications evaluated several alternatives to address the challenges to which so many news organizations have succumbed. Recognizing that any purchaser would reduce the number of reporters on staff, the number of print days, or both, a sale was not attractive. Steinman Communications and the Steinman family sought to preserve the award-winning, high-impact local journalism for which LNP | LancasterOnline is known.

Attention turned to finding a partner that shared the same values and commitment to local journalism as LNP | LancasterOnline. We found that partner in WITF, the widely respected and innovative public media organization with a strong self-perpetuating board that has a substantial representation from Lancaster County.

WITF is a nonprofit, so gifting the stock of LNP Media Group to it was only logical. The Steinman family has long operated Steinman Communications with the objective of creating general public benefit. By converting LNP Media Group to a Pennsylvania benefit corporation, Steinman Communications merely codifies this behavior and differentiates LNP from those news organizations that operate in relentless pursuit of shareholder profit.

Together, LNP and WITF are forging a new model for local news, community education and civic engagement in our region. They will become a single, sustainable enterprise that will expand and diversify local news platforms and educational programs, have an even greater positive and lasting impact on local communities, and become the premier place to work in local media and community education.

All the while, LNP | LancasterOnline’s newsroom will likely expand in size and LNP will continue to publish on a daily basis, ensuring that it will continue to be Lancaster County’s top source of news and information.

This combination reaffirms the Steinman family’s long-standing commitment to LNP, LNP’s employees, Lancaster County, central Pennsylvania and local journalism. This gift is for all who call Lancaster County — and central Pennsylvania — home.

Robert Krasne is the publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline, chair and CEO of Steinman Communications and co-chair of The Steinman Foundation. He will chair the new board of managers of the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement.