Three male students burst into my classroom at about 1:40 p.m. Their spokesman, whom I had never seen before, was out of breath.

“There’s something going on in chapel!”

We stared at him, and he stared back. He didn’t seem upset and wasn’t asking for help. Besides, we’re on the other side of campus. “What’s he talking about?”

Then my students, 10 undergraduates in a writing class, stared at me. I think they expected me to throw him out. A few seconds of awkward silence followed.

“I think it’s revival! You should come!” he said. And with that, he was gone. More silence.

“OK, let’s go,” I said to my students.

We walked to Hughes Auditorium on the campus of Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, and saw the early stages of something none of us could have ever imagined. Some called it a revival. The university calls it an “outpouring.” A seminary professor called it “a surprising work of God.”

What began with a handful of students lingering after a fairly typical Wednesday chapel service on Feb. 8 grew into a gathering of hundreds by evening, thousands within a few days, and tens of thousands within two weeks.

In the first few days, the media organizations in nearby Lexington, Kentucky, showed no interest. In fact, one of my students, who works part-time as a reporter for a TV station, pitched the story to her editors. They passed. “A bunch of Christian kids, praying and singing. Where’s the news in that?” But by the weekend, they were here, soon to be joined by hundreds of local, national and international media outlets, including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

This outpouring was unplanned and spontaneous, despite the claims of a chorus of social media trolls who could find something sinister in a room full of puppies. There were no big-name speakers or musicians, no pyrotechnics, no outreach. This was organic and pure. As much as anything, it was a chorus of forgiven sinners crying out in thanksgiving to an almighty God.

People from all over the country and even from overseas came to see for themselves what was unfolding at this multidenominational university, which was founded in the Methodist Wesleyan-Holiness tradition. They stood outside in a cold winter rain, waiting for seats. The line often stretched for more than half a mile. There were no parking spaces to be had on campus. Local restaurateurs brought in food trucks and donated meals. Some visitors slept in their cars.

At the height of the outpouring, according to some estimates, 70,000 people were on a campus of some 1,600 students in a two-stoplight, one-hotel town of about 6,000. According to TikTok, video of the services generated more than 76 million views. Stories of the outpouring we posted on the website of our campus newspaper, The Asbury Collegian, were getting so many clicks that the website crashed.

Meanwhile, inside Hughes Auditorium, we watched a divine act of an initiative-taking God, a Father who runs out to meet his prodigal children to welcome us home. I observed, sometimes from the balcony, as students I knew, who were struggling with their faith, surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ.

But I was unaware of the story of one student until she shared her testimony with me in an essay only a couple of weeks ago.

Haleigh’s father died of cancer in 2019 while she was still in high school. When the outpouring on campus began, she stayed in her room.

“Midnight approaches and tears flood my eyes; a heavy weight pushes down on my shoulders as I feel lost about what to do,” she writes. “A girl, sitting in her dorm room, all alone, no roommate, no one to talk to. I call my mom in the hope that she has answers.”

Haleigh wrote that her mom told her to pray. She then grabbed a Bible and started reading. The next day she walked over to Hughes and sat with some of her basketball teammates. “The next thing I know is all of us are gathered in prayer, praying for each other. The love and presence of God I hadn’t felt in months is suddenly pouring in.”

Haleigh titled her essay “What revival means to me.”

Amid many valid efforts to place what happened on Asbury’s campus in historical context or to project what it means for the future, it’s easy to miss what revival or awakening means for an individual. The Galilean carpenter demonstrated what it means when he healed the man born blind, as recorded in chapter 9 of John’s Gospel. When the Pharisees repeatedly questioned the man, he said, “One thing I do know. I was blind, but now I see.” He understood.

So does Haleigh. She writes: “I had been blind, but now I see. This is revival.”

The historic gathering on campus ended Feb. 23 — we might never grasp its full impact this side of eternity. But the power of the outpouring, awakening or revival lives on. As Asbury President Kevin Brown said, “We cannot stop something we did not start.”

Rich Manieri, a Philadelphia-born journalist and author, is a professor of journalism at Asbury University in Kentucky. He was previously an LNP | LancasterOnline deputy Opinion editor.