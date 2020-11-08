Shutting down the entire world one city after another, COVID-19 affected everyone in some way or another.

With stay-at-home procedures in place, I began exploring my opinion about a world pandemic and my viewpoint on enacted regulations. The media constantly posted statistics about deaths, case numbers and global spread, but ignored the fact that other ailments are deadly, too.

According to the American Cancer Society, U.S. deaths from cancer this year are estimated at 606,520, while COVID-19 has resulted in fewer than 240,000 U.S. deaths so far this year. During quarantine, life-saving cancer screenings ceased, likely allowing cancer to advance in many individuals. Media outlets pushed COVID-19 as a highly contagious and deadly virus, with little mention of more fatal diseases and ways to prevent them.

While residents in some states are required to wear masks outside, the sun can damage your skin in minutes when you’re not wearing the proper attire or sunscreen. Should proper attire and sunscreen also be required?

My final concern is mental health. With lockdown affecting everyone, it may cause serious mental harm. Suicide rates already increased from 1999 to 2018 by 35% and the Pan American Health Organization recently warned that “the COVID-19 pandemic may exacerbate suicide risk factors.” The mental state of everyone varies, making everyday life more challenging for some. For example, trying to “restart” may cause anxiety issues because it may be difficult to know what will happen.

This global pandemic has affected everyone in many situations, causing people to go through many different stages and circumstances.

Taelor Martin is in the ninth grade at Solanco High School.