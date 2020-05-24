Let’s talk about a guy named Moses.

Not the burning bush/Mount Sinai Moses, and not the 1980s 76ers’ center, but a Moses who lived a little over 800 years ago. He is mostly known in the secular world as Maimonides, namesake of a number of hospitals, and in the Jewish world as the Rambam, an acronym for Rabbi Moses, son of Maimon. Among other things, he taught us that faith and science can exist side by side.

Maimonides was a rabbi, a philosopher and a doctor. He was a court physician and adviser to sultans. He spoke of 13 Principles of Faith, each one beginning with the phrase, “I believe with complete faith,” while counseling the elite among his students that they needed to study geometry, astronomy, physical sciences and Aristotle, as well as the Muslim philosophers. Of course, they also had to study the great works of the Jewish faith.

For one such as Maimonides, there were truths to be found in all of these disciplines. All could help us find meaning. Science and faith each had a role to play, and complemented each other rather than competing with each other. Facing the novel coronavirus as we are, we need to remember sages such as Maimonides.

Since I am a clergyperson, perhaps some of you will find it interesting that I write today, not to defend religion, but to defend science. From the White House down, there is a denial of and suspicion of science. The Republican elected officials of our county decided earlier this month to move Lancaster from the “red” to the “yellow” stage of reopening in defiance of an order from the Democratic governor. They announced that hospital officials were well aware of their views, but they did not seek input from the medical community in making this decision. This negation of science, even in the name of economic needs, seems foolish.

We also know that there are religious leaders of many faiths who are defying government mandates and medical wisdom, continuing to promote gatherings of all kinds within their faith communities. To me, this is dangerous.

At these times, there are several things that I use as a guide. The Jewish people have lived most of our existence in exile in any variety of places. Existing peacefully within these homes has meant learning how to get along with the governing powers and populace. We adopted a policy that “the law of the land is the law.”

Of course, there are limits to this kind of obedience, most notably, when a law is immoral.

While there are some who say that the limits imposed by the state government are immoral, my second guiding principle is under the Hebrew heading of Pikuach Nefesh, which places the value of life over nearly every legal principle. Part of the rationale comes from the Book of Leviticus where we learn, “You shall keep My laws and My rules, and you shall live by them,” to which commentators emend, “and not die by them.” Sometimes we even break God’s law to save a life. Such is the value we place on our health and well-being.

If we follow this thinking, if we accept that limiting our movement and being required to wear masks is lifesaving, how do we support those who are struggling financially or emotionally? This need cannot be denied. We still have to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless and clothe the naked. We still have to guarantee dignity to those experiencing need. We still have worries about which businesses will remain shuttered, leaving even more people without a livelihood. We are blessed to live in a community with multiple nonprofit organizations that do this holy work — this work that, in Jewish tradition, is not about kindness, but about obligation, about restoring justice to our world.

Yes, science and faith and philosophy and government can exist side by side. We need to open our minds to what each has to offer.

At this time, for those seeing to our medical needs, I pray for your intelligence and skill. For those in government, I pray for wisdom. For those working in essential businesses who were often overlooked before this crisis, I pray that we will remember your dignity when we are back to more of an unrestricted life. For all of us, I pray for health and safety.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. He also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.