Nothing quite compares to the existential threat posed by the economic and military colossus that is the People’s Republic of China or the unstable “hermit kingdom” that is North Korea.
But the former Soviet Union, today’s Russia, continues to be an irritant — an annoying nation with a gross national product about the size of Italy’s but with a nuclear arsenal just as big and as deadly as our own.
From the very beginning of his administration, President Donald Trump raised doubts about the U.S. commitment to NATO’s Article 5 — the principle of collective defense that states that “an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies.”
The president also has been the chief critic of the European partners in NATO for their lack of financial input. In his view, bluntly stated, the rich European countries were not paying their fair share toward collective defense thanks to American naivete. This stance did not win many friends in Europe, but it did result in a nearly $100 million increase in European contributions to mutual defense.
More serious than Trump’s personal relationships with other NATO leaders is the long-term trend within the European continent. Europe today is disengaged from global geopolitics after being at its center for more than 500 years.
The nations of Europe are too preoccupied with the European Union process and the United Kingdom’s imminent Brexit. With few exceptions they are burdened with sluggish economies and threatened with anti-democratic trends within their societies. Preoccupied with their provincial concerns, Europeans are largely ambivalent to Russia and China, Iran and international terrorism. Without U.S. leadership, they would be even more adrift.
Brexit will be a watershed for Europe whatever happens in the U.K. It could be an opportunity for the U.S. to reassert its leadership or it may mean a further weakening of the European identity. It will be up to the Trump administration to chart a course.
There is some basis for optimism. The Trump administration can chalk up some impressive results over the past two years. A new European defense initiative has enabled the U.S. to double its contribution to some $6.5 billion. The resurrection of the United States Second Fleet will give the alliance more capability in the North Atlantic than it has had in the past 15 years.
Without Russia there wouldn’t be a NATO. Russia has presented numerous challenges under its president, Vladimir Putin. For a nation with a second-rank GNP — a regional power compared to the superpower that was the Soviet Union — Russia has been playing well above its weight. Its misdeeds in the last few years have included its occupation of Crimea; its invasion of Eastern Ukraine; its virtual colonization of Syria; its expansion of military budgets and exercises in other parts of the former Soviet Union, the Arctic and Northern Europe; interference in European and U.S. elections; a looming threat of cyberwarfare; and long-term leverage over natural gas supplies to northern Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, which runs from the Russian town of Vyborg to Germany.
Putin’s goals are all too obvious. He wants to strengthen Russia by weakening the United States and dividing us from our European allies. In his vision, the world is a zero-sum game. Any loss for the United States is automatically a gain for Russia.
In that respect, fractious and polarized American domestic politics work in Russia’s favor.
If we have learned anything from the past two years of investigations relating to the 2016 election it is that Trump mainly views alleged Russian collusion as a “hoax” intended to attack his legitimacy as president, while Democrats would see any rapprochement with Russia as more evidence of that alleged collusion. The result is that U.S.-Russian relations are frozen and are likely to remain so.
Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and its military grandstanding in Eastern Europe and in Syria have brought on just the response that Russia might have wished to avoid. Under Trump, sanctions actually have been strengthened, and the U.S. has provided lethal military aid to Ukraine for the first time. There are additional U.S. troop deployments in the Baltic States and in Poland. In response to Russia’s thuggish actions — such as poisoning defectors in Britain — the Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats, imposed additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs and approved $420 million in economic aid to Ukraine.
Unquestionably, the Russians — and others, namely China, North Korea and Iran — will attempt to interfere in our 2020 elections. So we can expect that our relations with Russia will continue to deteriorate even as we improve our cyber defenses.
William P. Kiehl is a retired foreign service officer who served 35 years with the U.S. Information Agency and U.S. Department of State in Europe, Asia and Washington. He was also a diplomat-in-residence at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle. He resides in Lancaster County.