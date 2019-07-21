It has become something of a cottage industry in this third year of the Trump presidency to examine Donald Trump’s foreign policy and draw judgments about how well this onetime real estate mogul and reality television star has measured up as the leader of the free world.
Within the past three months, a half-dozen major books and articles have dissected the Trump foreign policy. A few of these critiques have given a passing grade to the president but the majority of the studies have found much to criticize. That should be no surprise to the reader as negative coverage of the Trump administration and its policies is overwhelming in both academia and the national media.
I have written about a number of foreign policy issues during the Trump presidency — North Korea, Iran, China, Russia chief among them — but I have not given Trump a “report card.” Indeed, since foreign affairs are always in flux, isolating a point in time and rating a nation’s foreign policy is a lot like painting a moving train while hanging on for dear life.
Few modern American presidents have had any substantive experience in diplomacy before their on-the-job training in the White House. The last diplomat to succeed directly to the presidency was Lancaster’s own James Buchanan, who went from being American minister to the Court of Saint James — that is, U.S. envoy to the United Kingdom — to 15th president in 1856. At one time this was a routine path to the White House, but Buchanan was the fifth (and last) to make the transition from the U.S. Mission in London to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
In the post-World War II era, one usually points to Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush as well-prepared and knowledgeable regarding international affairs. Bush 41 had the distinction of being ambassador to China and to the United Nations as well as director of the CIA. Others can claim some expertise through their work on congressional committees and the like, yet a close examination finds most of this experience thin and inconsequential.
As the only president who entered the office without even a single day as either a civilian political leader or a military commander, Trump began his foreign policy presidency with a blank slate. Especially in the early months, this woeful lack of experience with the procedures and practices of international relations was all too evident.
The new administration’s lack of experience was exacerbated by a virtual boycott by many “never-Trumper” Republicans with foreign policy credentials and an obstructionist Democratic opposition, along with some “resistance” holdovers in the bureaucracy.
The recent criticisms of Trump’s grasp of foreign policy by former British Ambassador Kim Darroch — leaked to the British newspaper, the Daily Mail — track closely to much of the unrelenting critiques offered by The Washington Post and other American media over the past couple of years. Regurgitating the major American media has long been a staple of diplomatic reporting from Washington and thus is unremarkable except that the embarrassment of the leak ended one promising diplomatic career.
Over time, the president and his foreign policy team gradually found their footing and the impediments placed by those opposed to Trump were eroded sufficiently so that, while not “normal,” the foreign policy process now resembles that of previous administrations of both major political parties. After 2½ years, almost 30% of positions in the upper levels of the State Department remain unfilled, yet one may claim that there is, in fact, a Trump foreign policy.
In foreign policy as in nearly all public policy issues, failure and success are relative terms and may change over time. What is judged a failure today may be seen as a success in the light of historical perspective and vice versa.
With this preface then, let’s look at some major foreign policy issues of the day in a series of columns that will appear in the Sunday LNP Perspective section beginning today.
We begin today with China, trade and North Korea.
The US and China
Trump inherited at least 30 years of American misunderstanding of China’s intentions.
While Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were talking about cooperation and being more conciliatory with each passing year, China was implementing a grand strategy to:
— Undermine US-Asian alliances.
— Use their “belt and road” initiative to dominate neighbors and other key trading partners.
— Violate international commercial practices, including theft of intellectual property, use of currency manipulation, etc.
— Threaten the independence of Taiwan by constructing militarized islands in the South China Sea to restrict freedom of navigation.
After some initial fumbling in the first few months of the Trump administration, the United States developed a strategy that has resulted in confrontation with Beijing on a number of fronts, including trade. A clear-eyed view of China’s goals reins in that country’s trade violations and potential espionage (consider Huawei, for instance). It pushes back on regional security. It also projects American power in the South China Sea (the U.S. Navy has increased the number of ships from 271 to 287 in the region and has employed 10 freedom of navigation operations in the first two years of the Trump administration vs. only five during the Obama administration).
Much will depend on the eventual outcome of trade negotiations between the two parties and while anything could happen, it is generally agreed that the United States has a bit more leverage than China in effecting a deal.
North Korea
North Korea was a powder-keg disaster about to happen when Trump succeeded Obama in January 2017. The outgoing president made it clear to the incoming one that North Korea would be the most difficult task of his presidency.
Our relationship — if it can be called that — with the North Korean regime was another 30-year record of failures of conventional diplomacy effected half-heartedly by a combination of sanctions and negotiations following a pattern that repeated itself year after year. The so called “strategic patience” of the Obama administration essentially ignored the problem in the hope that it would go away. Instead, North Korea used the lack of attention to acquire nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them.
An unorthodox Trump policy of extremely tough talk and one-on-one diplomacy has resulted in discussions at the top and a halt to long-range missile testing and nuclear testing — so far.
With an interaction between two of the world’s most unpredictable leaders, the outcome of this exchange is unknowable. One thing is for sure, however, the two parties are talking and not threatening each other and that has to be a plus.
Next up: NATO, Europe and Russia.
William P. Kiehl is a retired foreign service officer who served 35 years with the U.S. Information Agency and U.S. Department of State in Europe, Asia and Washington. He was also a diplomat-in-residence at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle. He resides in Lancaster County.