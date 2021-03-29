National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed today to honor all United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955, through May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

This date recognizes the anniversary of the withdrawal of combat and combat-support units from South Vietnam in 1973. More than 9 million men and women served from 1955 through 1975, with over 2.7 million of them serving directly in southeast Asia.

More than 58,318 names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice are engraved in the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and more than 6 million Vietnam veterans are alive today.

The 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War is being recognized nationwide from May 28, 2012, through Nov. 11, 2025, as part of the United States Vietnam War Commemoration.

The primary objective of this commemoration is to thank and honor our Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the nation, with distinct recognition of former prisoners of war and families of those still listed as missing in action.

The Vietnam War was one of our longest engagements ever, and Vietnam veterans represent nearly 10% of their generation. They fought in difficult conditions against an enemy we underestimated, in a culture we didn’t fully understand.

Many of those who served had mixed feelings about the conflict and, when they returned home, they didn’t receive the welcome they were due. There are many examples of men and women in our community who served during this time. They are unsung heroes who put their lives on hold to serve our nation.

Howard Kramer was one such young man. Before entering the Army, Kramer was working for a bridge-building company and, at age 19, received his draft notice. After infantry training, he was sent directly to Vietnam, where he served in a rifle company as a radioman.

After three months in the muck and mud of the Mekong Delta, Pfc. Kramer was selected to go to sniper school at Camp Bearcat, south of Saigon. His training got him out of daily patrols, in exchange for all-night reconnaissance missions.

One night, Kramer and his spotter were moving out to their observation post/listening post in the dark when they heard Vietnamese voices nearby. Dropping to the ground, he got out his starlight scope and saw a group of North Vietnamese Army regulars and Viet Cong soldiers working their way toward them across the rice paddy.

With his rifle and night-vision device, he and his team held off the enemy until help arrived in the form of flares and artillery support.

The next day, they learned that the firefight had eliminated a Communist cadre leader and his support staff, protecting the South Vietnamese village nearby from what was sure to be a loss of life and property.

Kramer shipped back stateside and taught marksmanship at Fort Riley in Kansas until discharged, when he returned home to Lancaster.

After using the GI Bill to finish school, Kramer, with his son Ross, eventually started a company that employs many in the local community. He now stays busy, not only as a local Lititz community leader, but as Listrak’s “Chief of Getting Things Done.”

Chieu Le was a young helicopter pilot in the Army of South Vietnam. As the North Vietnamese moved into the outskirts of Saigon, he flew refugees out of harm’s way until his UH-1 “Huey” aircraft was fuel-critical. He landed on a U.S Navy carrier and watched his beloved “Huey” be pushed overboard.

Le, then a refugee himself, was brought to the U.S., where he eventually became a citizen. He worked for Armstrong for many years and, during this time, never forgot his comrades he served with in the Army of South Vietnam and in the American forces he fought side by side with.

He gave back to his new country by joining the Pennsylvania National Guard and returned to flying helicopters until his retirement as an Army warrant officer. Today, Le is an active retiree who is a leader in Lancaster’s Vietnamese community.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Terry joined the Navy in 1970 to beat his draft notice. He was assigned to Long Beach, California, as a Navy corpsman and provided care to hundreds of Marines and sailors returning injured from Vietnam.

While assigned to the hospital ship USS Repose, Terry worked countless hours assisting veterans recovering from all types of terrible wounds.

Eventually, he was reassigned to U.S. Navy diver school, where he served in San Diego, Washington, D.C., and the Mediterranean as a salvage diver. He retired from the Navy and settled in Lancaster, where he now is the commander of the Navy Club of the USA’s Lancaster Ship No. 166 and the president of the Lancaster Veterans Breakfast Club, which meets the third Saturday of the month at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant. (Terry encourages all vets to join him for breakfast!)

Bruce Deisinger shipped off to Vietnam as a young infantryman after being drafted in 1968. He was 22 years old and had just graduated from Montclair State College with a contract to teach in New Jersey.

Despite letters from the school superintendent, the government would not approve a deferment and the young teacher went to war. He was assigned to the 2-27 Regiment “Wolfhounds” of the 25th Infantry Division in Long Binh, central Vietnam, where his unit was used “as the bait” to get the enemy in the central highlands to attack.

On March 15, 1969, Deisinger and his platoon were crossing an open field surrounded by trees when enemy fire pinned them down. Deisinger was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade and saw his left arm shattered and bleeding. A second grenade exploded near him, leaving him riddled with even more shrapnel.

Eventually, air support and close-in napalm strikes allowed medics to drag Deisinger back to safety, where he was evacuated by chopper.

After multiple hospital stays, he ended up at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and eventually was assigned to Fort Indiantown Gap.

After his discharge, he went back to New Jersey and restarted his teaching career. Deisinger retired from teaching in 2006 and settled in Lancaster with his wife, Darlene.

Today, Deisinger is an active member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and spends time guest teaching the history of the Vietnam War at Millersville University and local schools.

He also serves as a member of the Disabled American Veterans, promoting Veterans Affairs services and support. He is an avid trombone and euphonium player in numerous local community bands.

There are many more examples of men and women who exhibited the core values of loyalty, duty and selfless service during the Vietnam War. These values continue to serve as a guide for our community and a way to remember that the strength of our nation is our people.

There is much more that unites us than divides us, and our Vietnam veterans are a critical part of the glue that binds us together.

We honor those who lost their lives in the conflict. We also honor those who have passed away in the years since. It is important to note that we lose more than 500 Vietnam veterans every day; many are now residing in hospices and long-term care facilities.

Help us honor these brave men and women who served and sacrificed before the opportunity vanishes, and take the time to thank and honor veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

U.S. Army National Guard Brig. Gen. David E. Wood is a Manheim Township resident and director of the Pennsylvania National Guard Joint Staff, who will retire this week. This column reflects his personal views, not the official views of the U.S. government or Army National Guard.