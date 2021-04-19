Radically intelligent alien beings create a supercomputer called Deep Thought in Douglas Adams’ “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” Deep Thought’s sole purpose is to determine “The Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.” Deep Thought spends 7 1/2 million years computing and checking the answer.

The answer is 42.

What a coincidence! This month the Scribbler celebrates 42 years of writing this column. Although no one has ever considered The Scribbler column the ultimate answer to anything, let alone everything, so what? Deep Thought doesn’t even know the question that “42” supposedly answers.

Welcome to the literary edition of The Scribbler. Local history is taking a vacation because today is — another coincidence! — National Columnists’ Day. On April 18 each year, columnists look not to the forgettable scribblings of the past but to the dazzling columns to come.

Columns are the quirkiest creations of newspapers, and there have been some really quirky columnists. The Scribbler’s favorite quirky columnist was Dave Barry, who fashioned a syndicated humor column for 25 years before deciding to concentrate on writing quirky books.

The idea of a column, he once wrote, “is to make it look like it took me 15 minutes, and I was drunk. But that’s all a lie. Actually, it took me a long time and it’s drudgery.”

Barry probably was kidding about drudgery, or long-distance writers would not continue cranking out columns every week for 60 years — as John Gould did for the Christian Science Monitor and Herb Caen did for the San Francisco Chronicle.

If the Scribbler were to write this column for 60 years, he would have written it for precisely half of its existence. The Scribbler column was born in 1919 and is one of the oldest columns in the world. Yes, yes it is.

Whether the Scribbler can write this column for another 18 years is problematic. Charles Krauthammer, who wrote a syndicated political column from the late 1970s until 2017, said this:

“Longevity, for a columnist, is a simple proposition,” he wrote. “Once you start, you don’t stop. You do it until you die or can no longer put a sentence together.”

The Scribbler’s favorite fictional columnist is “Miss Lonelyhearts,” the main character in a novel of that name by Nathaniel West. Miss Lonelyhearts, a male columnist, replies to readers who write letters of pathetic or poignant distress. Miss Lonelyhearts takes his job half seriously and loses his mind.

Fortunately, the Scribbler does not have to answer despairing readers on a regular basis. This column receives some cockeyed communications, but rarely of a negative nature.

The Scribbler does get tons of emails pointing him in the direction of a story that may make his readers a little more knowledgeable about Lancaster County’s history and culture. Then he salts it all with humor. Why not? The world is a mess. Why dwell on it?

So, drudgery? No. This column follows the philosophy of P. T. Barnum: “Innocent amusement transforms tears into rainbows. The author of harmless mirth is a public benefactor. I say — as the poet said of his ballads — if I might provide the amusements of a nation, I would not care who made its laws.”

