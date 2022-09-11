When Bob Walker first ran for Congress in 1976, he participated in at least 36 debates in front of the citizens who would become his constituents.

That’s not a typo: 36.

“We debated in little fire halls across the district. I thought it was an incredibly important way to raise the profile of the issues that were going to directly impact the people of the 16th district,” he said.

Even in the warm comfort of incumbency over 10 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican lawmaker readily — many would say eagerly — agreed to spar with opponents he knew he would trounce on Election Day.

“I do not remember ever declining a debate, even on the House floor,” he told me earlier this month. “I even showed up during the primary for a union hall event to which everyone was invited, but only I showed. I used it as an occasion to voice my support of right-to-work that didn’t please the audience but won me praise from conservatives.” (Conservatives say right-to-work laws protect workers from being compelled to join, or pay dues to, a union. Liberals say those laws are meant to diminish unions and weaken the rights of working people.)

Walker, a master parliamentarian of the Newt Gingrich-era conservative movement who was known to return home to his district most weekends, was clearly at ease standing before his constituents, confidently advocating for — and defending — the policies in which he believed.

And constituents benefited from direct contact with their representative.

“OK voters,” former Lancaster New Era politics reporter Tim Buckwalter wrote in an opening paragraph of a news story in October 1994, “Bob Walker and Bill Chertok just made your job a little easier. At a debate Tuesday evening, the two congressional candidates found plenty of reasons to disagree. And disagree. And disagree.”

That’s the purpose of holding debates — to provide information directly to voters, by asking candidates tough questions that elicit clear answers.

Walker’s successor, Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Pitts, seemed less at ease in public settings but still participated in debates and held town hall meetings, even when they became contentious shouting matches during the debate over health care reform.

His campaign agreed to do one debate in each county per election cycle; the 16th Congressional District spanned Lancaster, Chester and Berks counties when he left office in 2016.

Times have changed. The tradition of stumping before voters in public, whether in a live debate or town hall-style meeting, is at death’s door. And that’s bad for a functioning democracy.

Debating debates

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano won’t agree to appear onstage with his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro, unless it’s on his own, unconventional terms.

Democrat John Fetterman has agreed to do only a single debate in October with his Republican opponent for U.S. Senate, Mehmet Oz, citing lingering effects from a stroke he suffered in May. But Fetterman’s agreement came only after facing intense criticism, some of it from the current holder of the seat for which he’s vying. U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, said last week, “If John Fetterman were elected to the Senate and he’s not able to communicate effectively, if he’s not able to engage with the press, if he’s not able to engage with his colleagues, he would not be able to do the job. It’s just not possible to be an effective senator if you cannot communicate. It’s just the essence of the job.”

Oz told the website Axios that he wants Fetterman to debate this month before voters begin to cast ballots by mail.

The list of candidates who won’t participate in debates, engage with the press or do debates unless they’re tightly controlled goes on and on across the state and country.

Invitations declined

Here at home, Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker did not debate his Democratic opponent in 2020. He also hasn’t hosted an in-person town hall for the general public since April 2014, when he was a member of the Pennsylvania Senate. He previously told LNP | LancasterOnline that he believes in-person town halls are unproductive because they are likely to just devolve into “a room of people shouting at one another.”

Smucker, who is seeking his fourth two-year term in the U.S. House, declined an invitation from LNP | LancasterOnline, the Lancaster Chamber, York County Economic Alliance and York Daily Record to do a pair of debates in the fall with his Democratic opponent, retired school superintendent Bob Hollister. He declined LNP | LancasterOnline’s invitation in 2020 as well.

The congressman, in an email last week, said his team is “coordinating directly with the Hollister campaign to plan a debate, which I am happy to do. It will be managed by another news organization with a broader reach and less bias. LNP will be welcome to attend.”

It is not the first time Smucker has accused this news organization’s reporters of being biased or unfair. In fact, our team of journalists strives to report information objectively, accurately and honestly, without bias or distortion. They routinely seek comment from the people about whom they report, including Smucker.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, which includes community members and two staff editors, publishes the Opinion section and operates independently of the newsroom; the editorial board has been critical of the lawmaker, particularly following his vote to block Congress from accepting the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes for the winner of the 2020 presidential race, Democrat Joe Biden.

The sole event on the books between Hollister and Smucker will be hosted by one of LNP | LancasterOnline’s media partners, ABC27, the station’s news director said. It is not a public event and there will not be an audience. “It will not be a traditional debate but will be a question-and-answer session with both candidates moderated by Dennis Owens,” ABC27 said.

The event will be recorded and aired later.

As of this writing, Smucker has not agreed to do more than that one event with Hollister and does not have any public, in-person town hall meetings on the books in the 11th Congressional District, a safe Republican seat. He has relied on telephone town halls and meetings with small groups and individuals instead.

‘Serious people talking

to serious people’

Smucker’s lack of direct, in-person contact with constituents in larger town-hall and debate settings is a break from at least 40 years of tradition among Lancaster County’s representatives in Congress.

I sent a note to Walker, 79, a Manheim Township resident and one of our most astute political observers. I was curious about his reasons for debating opponents who had no chance. I wondered what he thought about the current environment.

Why not debate?

Walker is 26 years out of office and is the founder and chief executive officer of moonWalker Associates, a public affairs firm focused on space and advanced technology and based in Arlington, Virginia.

He said he is worried that the lack of regular, in-person interaction between elected officials and their constituents — the demise of the political debate and the reluctance to meet in person — is a disservice to citizens and harmful to the broader social fabric.

He remembers the days of holding in-person town halls with no particular agenda in mind and, occasionally, having to serve as a de facto moderator of healthy, spirited debates that had blossomed organically out of those meetings with constituents.

Here is a lightly edited version of our conversation.

Murse: When you were running for reelection, why did you agree to participate in debates with your opponents — especially when there seemed to be no political advantage in doing so, given your good chances of being reelected?

Walker: Everybody running for election should test their opinions against the opposition. You can say everything you want in press releases and before friendly audiences, but I think the voters should be able to hear you be countered on those opinions and hear you counter what the other side is saying about where they would take the country. I always felt the debates were an important part of the body politic.

Murse: There was no social media in those days. No Twitter or Facebook. You could argue that elected officials and candidates now have a more direct way to communicate with constituents, couldn’t you?

Walker: The whole social media thing is an important change in how politics is done. The problem is, if you attempt to do any kind of serious discussion in the social media you run into the fact that you’re basically commenting in a sewer, because so much of the dialogue becomes almost idiotic counters to the points you’re making. I think the debates that take place in politics should be serious people talking to serious people. People deserve to have candidates who have put themselves forward and counter each issue. It’s just appropriate that candidates give themselves the opportunity to be seen and heard in a serious way.

Murse: Why do you think many candidates running for office now decline to participate in debates? What is the rationale?

Walker: They are somewhat concerned about taking hits on social media, and they might be even if they haven’t made a mistake. People will take and pull pieces of what they said in the debate and make nonsense out of them. The other side is that all these candidates have to raise substantial sums of money. What they don’t want to get is in a contest where they may say things that some of the funders of their campaign wouldn’t be happy with. I’m appalled by the idea that everything that goes on, in not only the political process but the legislative process, is based upon the money calculus.

Murse: Our congressman (Smucker) hasn’t done many debates. Do you think that’s why? That he’s worried about offending funders as he seeks committee assignments or leadership positions, which require him to raise and contribute lots of money to the party?

Walker: I don’t know about that. I don’t personally like the idea that Lloyd doesn’t do personal town meetings where you’re actually face to face with voters in the room. And I’m not happy when he or any candidate doesn’t do debates. I personally believe that those are very important parts of being close to your constituents.

I believe Lloyd does a good job of representing the district, but I would just like to see more in the way of open discussion because I think that that helps other people who may or may not watch the debates, who may or may not show up at the town meetings, have a better understanding of why their congressman is doing what he or she is doing.

Murse: Did you hold in-person town halls?

Walker: I did at least one a month around the district. I had three counties in the district; I made sure to get to each one on a regular basis. I found them to be a very good way of finding out what was really happening in the district. I didn’t have specific subject matter for them. I’d just show up and say, “I’m here to listen to you, to take your questions. What do you have to say?”

Lloyd is doing a good job of being a congressman, but it’s not the way I think you maintain very close contact with your constituents.

Murse: Do you believe that traditional debates are on life support? And if so, how much does that worry you?

Walker: There is some truth to that. I think people have figured out ways to communicate at an arm’s length. In many ways that’s preferable politically. I think that it helps to divide us as a country when everybody is just talking to each other — to their own groups of supporters — rather than talking more broadly.

I think some of the divisions we have in the country right now is because we don’t have much personalized interaction. I still find that there are people who I vehemently disagree with who, when I talk to them face to face, I find we have some things in common; there are things that fit my philosophy and are also meaningful for them.

I find common ground with people I don’t have much in common with.

Tom Murse is the executive editor of LNP | LancasterOnline.