LNP offers space for their readers to comment on subjects of the day or those dear to their hearts. It publishes letters from Democrats, Republicans, liberals, conservatives and nonpolitical advocates for a variety of causes.
Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy, in her Aug. 25 op-ed (“How an op-ed placed on the back burner turned red-hot”) explained the process that ensures a variety of ideas are presented. I asked her if I could respond as a conservative voice. She agreed.
I dithered about voting for President Donald Trump but couldn’t possibly vote for Hillary Clinton with what I heard about her private email server; her handling of the attacks on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya; and especially her story that she landed as first lady in Bosnia amid sniper fire when videos showed her being greeted on the tarmac by a child who offered her a poem. That last was the killer for me because it was such an unnecessary and provable lie.
Now that Trump has been in office and doing great things for the country, I wish he’d be more careful with those tweets. I also wish the Democrats in Congress would try to work with the president and start living in reality. (One example: Congressional representatives calling for abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE is enforcing the laws Congress made and could change if its members so desired.)
OK, that’s my angle, so how do I, as a conservative, take issue with Cassidy?
In her op-ed, she explained that a certain conservative op-ed underwent editorial review and was found to have issues. I know what she means because she and other LNP editors have found problems in my letters to the editor. For example: I referred to an organization by its initials; it was changed to its full name (thank you). A more recent edit took out a paragraph that listed information LNP did not include in a news article. A couple of times the phrase, “in my opinion,” was added. Once, some time ago, an editor deleted a direct quote from former President Barack Obama but left in similar quotes from Trump and former President George W. Bush. I’ve been left wondering: Are conservative letters run through a liberal viewpoint?
Perhaps I could sympathize with sanitizing my letters if the same were done to the liberal letters. Except it does not seem to be the case. I’ve seen a letter saying every word out of Trump’s mouth is a lie — a physical impossibility. We see accusations and what I consider misconceptions touted as truth. The double standard that’s so obvious in the media is clear.
Cassidy also mentioned the columnists. Yes, we know many conservatives sometimes complain of President Trump’s words or tweets, usually while approving his official actions. But why does LNP include George Will as a conservative? He so hates Donald Trump he quit the Republican Party. LNP even published one of his 2018 columns titled, “Save the country, vote Democrat.”
The nationally recognized Democratic columnists we read in LNP don’t have many negative things to say about their party or their politicians. They shred Trump and call him every name in the book, including racist — which he definitely is not.
The columns we see are those LNP Opinion chooses. The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd, for instance, no longer appears in the paper. She told the truth about Hillary Clinton, even before the controversy over Clinton’s home-brew email system hit the fan. She hurls her best at any Republican but still tells the truth about Democrats. (The gist of one of Dowd’s columns in July: Disagreeing with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Squad” doesn’t make you a racist.)
As newspapers did in the time of Abraham Lincoln and even in Lancaster before its three newspapers became one, LNP Opinion should declare which side it is on. I can’t help sometimes not so silently disagreeing with LNP Opinion’s policies and wishing for a more balanced approach. But, hey, I have the same problems with some friends and family. I just wish full information from both sides was more readily available.
N.J. Huss is a longtime Lancaster County resident and author of mystery novels. Her website: normahuss.com.