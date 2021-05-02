Getting a COVID-19 vaccination makes complete sense. Not getting a COVID-19 vaccination makes no sense. This should be the end of the discussion.

Unfortunately, the discussion continues and my concern grows and grows. Why is there any reluctance on the part of anyone about being vaccinated to get protected against a deadly disease? And why is there any reluctance to accept vaccination as a means to avoid spreading the dangerous novel coronavirus to family members, friends or unknown and unfortunate strangers? How can anyone deny the win/win of COVID-19 vaccination?

Let me share a brief personal story. When I was born, I had only one living grandparent, my mother’s mother. About 50 years later, our first grandchild was born, a granddaughter. She was welcomed into this world by two great-grandmothers plus several grandparents in between, including my wife and me.

I eventually learned that this was a common occurrence. The intervening 50 years saw remarkable advances in our lifespans and much healthier lives. A major part of this miracle was the dramatic reduction in childhood deaths by communicable diseases. And vaccines were at the heart of this success. Yes, penicillin and antibiotics played a major part but keeping kids from getting sick in the first place was what childhood immunizations were and are all about.

Somehow, we seem able to ignore the foundation for immeasurable advances in our health, our longevity and our quality of life. COVID-19 is an attack on our health, our longevity and our quality of life. Our prime defense against this deadly invader is the same defense successfully utilized for years: Vaccines!

My support for vaccination is based upon a lifetime of education and employment related to health care. Pharmacy, hospital administration and economics were my majors through to a doctoral degree. My first full-time professional position was as a commissioned officer in the United States Public Health Service.

My entire career was greatly influenced by this grounding in public health and in the critical role of prevention in many aspects of our lives.

As I noted in a previous column, I volunteered to place the Sabin oral polio vaccine drops on sugar cubes during mass immunizations in the early 1960s. I still held my pharmacy license at the time. Our nation turned out in force to end a cruel disease that caused crippling paralysis and, in some cases, death. Polio is now virtually extinct in most parts of the world. Likewise, the devastating disease of smallpox was eradicated by vaccination.

As a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, I rest comfortably with the knowledge that my extended family enjoys the safety of protection from the ravages of diphtheria, pertussis (aka whooping cough), mumps, rubella (aka German measles) and chickenpox.

It’s reassuring, too, that we can avail ourselves of vaccines designed to protect us from other diseases we may encounter when we visit certain foreign countries.

And then there’s the rabies vaccine, also available to us if we should need it.

I am disappointed that COVID-19 vaccination has been made a political issue by some. This is ridiculous. Stop debating and commit to saving lives. I am a conservative but I do not see this as a conservative or liberal issue. I hope that my life experiences will convince all readers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

There is too much misinformation about vaccines. Debunked articles seem to have a lifetime beyond belief. Do not buy into made-up dangers promulgated by anti-vaccination voices. Ask your physician or other health care provider about any concerns you may have. Do not rely on people who promote unfounded theories.

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, yes, the process of developing them was faster than normal, but this was possible because the technology in the Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines had been in development for decades.

Moreover, the worldwide impact of the disease and the ease of COVID-19 transmission spurred the determination to produce vaccines as quickly as possible.

Operation Warp Speed was launched by the Trump administration and pharmaceutical companies around the world accepted the challenge.

At the same time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its counterparts in other countries also moved quickly to provide the necessary oversight to monitor pharmaceutical company progress and performance. Quality and safety controls were put into place that would eventually ensure that the vaccines produced would be safe and effective. Safety was paramount.

The resulting vaccines were approved for use only after regulators were certain they were safe and effective. And the temporary pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — since lifted — only proved the emphasis on safety.

I believe that the 237 million vaccinations that had been administered in the United States as of Thursday — and the resulting dramatic drops in deaths and hospitalizations among senior citizens, who were the first to be vaccinated — prove both the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness.

It is possible that we may need booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, but this was expected and the research is ongoing. The bottom line: The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for the individual and society.

I have had my two shots of the Pfizer vaccine, the last one two weeks ago. I celebrated the fact that I had reached maximum protection. I will continue to wear my mask and perform social distancing when and as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

I encourage everyone to join the battle to eradicate COVID-19 via immunization. This is how the pandemic will be consigned to history. Get vaccinated!

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.