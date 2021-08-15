As I enter my senior year of college, I’ve had 3 1/2 semesters of in-person classes, 2 1/2 of remote classes, and am hopeful that I’ll be able to complete my final two semesters with in-person classes.

I attend Smith College, a liberal arts school in Massachusetts, and although I feel that my school responded reasonably well to the pandemic, this disruption in my college experience has required me to adapt to several new types of learning and social environments.

The difficulties of online learning have been well-documented, in news articles and social media and word of mouth, so I won’t rehash them all here. Remote classes were challenging, and despite my school’s efforts, they remained hard. Nevertheless, I no longer had to rush across campus to get to class on time when a professor held us late. I found participation to be easier when we could raise a remote hand and then go back to taking notes until we were called on. I could join webinars and lectures of people who were halfway around the world while sitting in my pajamas and eating dinner.

In terms of social involvement, my college had various ways for students to be involved virtually: mailing us arts and crafts supplies, ensuring first-year students had an assigned group they could choose to talk with, encouraging online club meetings, and so on. Still, being in front of a computer more than I already was for classes wasn’t always appealing.

This past spring, when my college brought back students who wanted to be on campus while still taking remote classes, it was easier to connect with other students. Having the opportunity to see how others were struggling made me feel better about my own difficulties. Just being able to sit with my friends outside, eat food from the dining halls, and chat about our current niche interests always cheered me up.

My college is bringing students back for in-person classes this fall, discontinuing remote or hybrid courses, while requiring vaccinations and masks indoors. Smith held a vaccine clinic on campus last semester and is holding another for any students unable to be vaccinated at home. Testing of even asymptomatic students will be required once a week, but there will no longer be any travel restrictions and guests are allowed in residential areas again. As I see the ongoing debates across the country, I’m glad that my school is taking efforts to ensure that we and the community are safe. While it can be tempting to act as if the pandemic is over, it’s important to follow safety protocols so that the pandemic can actually end.

I am excited to be able to spend my senior year in a more normal college environment. Despite my excitement, I am also hopeful that my professors and the administration will continue some of the more useful aspects of remote learning and pandemic living. For instance, having various ways for students to participate has made it easier for those with different learning styles to engage with classes. The pandemic has been terrible and presented various challenges. Nevertheless, the pre-pandemic learning and living environment at my college had areas where it could be improved, and the pandemic has demonstrated how to address some of those issues.

To any students off to their first year of college, congratulations! Finishing high school, getting into college, and surviving the long months of lockdown and stress are huge accomplishments. Hopefully, you’ll be able to have a more traditional college experience and can take advantage of that fact. Now is the perfect time to put yourself out there socially, just as everyone is remembering how to talk to people in person again.

Still, don’t feel like you have to meet your best friend on the first day of orientation. Everyone goes into college nervous, suddenly placed into a strange place where most of the people are strangers. It can take some time to find friends with whom you feel comfortable and you may not meet some of your best friends for several more semesters.

Most importantly: Be flexible and adaptable. Everyone is going to be in a similar situation with adjusting to not only the move to a new place with new people and expectations, but also to the in-person classes and shifts back to normal life. The work will be hard. Going from high school-level work to college-level work is a challenge in and of itself, and if you’re transitioning back to in-person classes, it will probably be even harder. Go to professors’ office hours, find a study space and go easy on yourself.

The highly infectious delta variant may also require some universities to change their plans for a while. Just remember that things will be hard at first (social life, academics, being away from home, COVID-19 restrictions) but they will get better as you become more comfortable at college and more confident in yourself and your abilities.

Maggie McCoy is a Manheim Township High School graduate and a student studying English and government at Smith College.