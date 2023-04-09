Will artificial intelligence ever become creative, empathetic and intuitive?

ChatGPT-4: AI has already shown some capacity to emulate aspects of creativity, empathy, and intuition, but whether it will ever truly possess these traits in the way humans do is still an open question. AI has shown some ability to generate creative works such as music, art, and literature, although these are often based on patterns learned from existing examples rather than truly original creations. Similarly, AI systems can be programmed to respond to human emotions and display empathy, but it is not clear whether they truly understand or experience emotions in the same way humans do. As for intuition, AI systems have shown some capacity to make decisions based on complex patterns and relationships, but this is still based on logical algorithms rather than the kind of intuitive decision-making that humans often rely on. It is important to recognize that human intelligence and AI intelligence are fundamentally different, and it is unclear whether AI will ever fully replicate the complexities of human creativity, empathy, and intuition. While AI systems can assist humans in various ways, it is unlikely that they will completely replace human intelligence in these areas. Nonetheless, continued research in AI could lead to further advances in these areas and new insights into the nature of human intelligence.

You’re not just placating me, are you?

ChatGPT-4: As an AI language model, I don’t have feelings or intentions, and I don’t placate or deceive anyone. I provide responses based on the algorithms and data used to train me, and I strive to provide accurate and informative answers to the best of my abilities. If you have any concerns about my responses or want more information, please feel free to ask me further questions.

If AI does not have a mother or a father, how could it become empathetic, intuitive or creative?

ChatGPT-4: AI does not have a biological mother or father, but it can be designed and programmed by human beings to possess qualities such as empathy, intuition, and creativity. These qualities are not exclusive to humans and can be programmed into an AI system through various techniques such as machine learning, neural networks, and natural language processing. For example, an AI system can be trained to recognize patterns in human behavior and emotions, allowing it to respond empathetically to human needs and emotions. Overall, while AI may not have a biological mother or father, it can still possess qualities that we typically associate with human beings, including empathy, intuition, and creativity, through careful programming and design.

Franklin & Marshall Professor Nicholas Montemarano weighs in:

I found several things about the AI responses to be noteworthy.

First, its writing is very competent, clean and grammatically correct. It sounds like it could have been written by a human, albeit a human whose individual personality isn’t coming through in the writing. It’s very clinical, and of course that makes sense! Note that I chose to end my previous sentence with an exclamation point. Even in my responses to your initial questions, when I was writing about George Saunders and his singular writing style, I used an exclamation point: “Not a chance!” That also happens to be a sentence fragment. Used for stylistic purposes. I don’t believe that the AI responses to your questions include sentence fragments — because they’re not “correct.” So its writing is competent, but has little personality. That could be fine when used for certain kinds of writing, but not for creative writing.

My second observation is how honest the AI response is when articulating its limitations compared with human writers. There are so many “rogue AI” narratives out there in books and films, and have been for years, that I might have come to expect the AI response to be defensive or self-serving. I was struck by how it listed human advantages such as life experiences, emotions, unique perspectives, etc.

Finally, one phrase among the AI responses stood out to me — to the writer in me: “AI does not have a biological mother or father ...” It may seem strange to say this, but that phrase “moved” me. In other words, I felt empathy for a nonhuman that itself has no real empathy. That said, you were the one who introduced the phrase in your question, so AI did not come up with that on its own.

