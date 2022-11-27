My one and only brother, Gary Armstrong Forster, died last July after facing metastatic cancer for two and a half years with extraordinary courage, strength, grace and dignity.

His son Ben and daughter Lauren decided to forgo a wake and funeral and arranged a “celebration of life,” as many people choose to do these days. Although Gary spent the last seven of his nearly 70 years in South Carolina, his children thoughtfully chose to hold the event in Lancaster County, where all of us in the Forster family grew up and continue to have strong connections and fond memories.

The event took place in mid-October on a sparklingly beautiful fall day with sunshine, blue skies and breezes, at a golf course pavilion in Millersville. Gary was not only an avid golfer with a sweet, fluid swing, he also lived right across from the course for many years. The location was a nice touch, a meaningful connection.

In addition to the photo displays you now see at memorial services everywhere, there was a table covered with books from Gary’s personal library. He was a voracious and eclectic reader.

Everyone was invited to take a book or two home as a remembrance. It was another sweet, thoughtful touch, as were the bookmarks bearing Gary’s photo and inspirational quotes, and the note cards inviting folks to jot down a memory.

Make no mistake — we came to this “celebration” with heavy hearts. We mourn, we grieve, we cry, we weep. It hurts. Yet our purpose in gathering as one community, one family was to smile through the tears and express gratitude beyond our grief, to remember Gary with utmost fondness and affection, to show appreciation for a life well lived and a love well shared.

The service was brief. The idea was not to come and go quickly but to listen and linger throughout the afternoon, exchanging stories and finding warm, welcoming fellowship over food and drink. The group included family and friends across three generations and from eight states, as far away as Oklahoma and California. A number of our J.P. McCaskey and Lampeter-Strasburg high school classmates came to pay their respects, as did several colleagues from Gary’s 23 years with the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority.

A different kind of farewell

As the obituaries published in this newspaper illustrate, we are not alone in choosing this kind of send-off for a loved one.

One in particular caught my eye: a celebration for a Lititz man named Art Young who died in May at age 67, but requested that his celebration of life take place in October, during Indigenous Peoples Day weekend. The venue was a forgotten grave site of a Conestoga Indian couple from the late 1700s that Young had lovingly restored and maintained for many years. Taking the place of a traditional eulogy was “a time of remembrances and stories from family and friends.”

In August, a colleague of mine in New Jersey wore a bright red dress as she delivered a eulogy in a Roman Catholic church for her 99-year-old mother. It was her way of expressing joy and gratitude amid the grief and sorrow of the moment, an affirmation of life in the face of death.

Several years ago, a colleague’s celebration of life in New York City was essentially an upbeat musical revue of songs he had written, performed that day by his daughters, college pals and friends in the music business. We all went home with a CD of his original tunes.

At Gary’s celebration in Millersville, his son Ben emceed and shared memories — his own, his sister’s and the recollections of a close friend. They described a man who put family first and “showed us the real meaning of unconditional love,” uprooting himself from Pennsylvania to South Carolina to be near, and help care for, his three young grandsons. The quintessential pop-pop, demonstrating the limitless capacities of the human heart.

My sister Laurie, the spiritual beacon of the family, read from Scripture (“Let not your hearts be troubled. ... My Father’s house has many rooms,” John 14) and delivered a lovely, moving prayer. In one of Gary’s final weeks, she traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina to provide 24/7 care and attention.

Montage of memories

The “eulogy” I offered was a montage of memories from sisters Laurie, Gail and Lynn, as well as our late father, Armstrong Hugh Forster.

Our dad, who was known to friends and family members as Hugh, sat down at his manual typewriter and wrote a letter to his mother in Indiana virtually every Sunday night through the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. In 1952, Hugh praised baby Gary’s thoughtfulness in arriving on the planet just in time for our mother, Petie Forster, to cast her vote (for Dwight Eisenhower) on her way home from the hospital. Another letter, from 1959, described the inquisitive 6-year-old who loved emptying his daddy’s tool chest and scattering wrenches and hammers across the living room rug — early evidence of an engineer in the making.

In the same way that a celebration of life adds a new element to honoring the departed, obituaries are now much more interesting, revealing and, yes, fun to read than they were in the 1970s, when my wife Cynthia and I were reporters at LNP | LancasterOnline and took obits over the phone from funeral directors. Families now wax nostalgic and sentimental in an effort to capture and share the essence of their dear ones. In the LNP | LancasterOnline obit for Gary, we acknowledged his professional career but noted that his greatest engineering feat was to create and nurture a sustainable environment of love and support for his children and grandchildren. He gave of himself unsparingly, and maintained his smile and sense of humor, even throughout grueling months of radiation and chemotherapy.

To us, the celebration for Gary was an effort to accept death while emphasizing a meaningful and purposeful life. Although he may no longer be physically present — we missed him dearly at Thanksgiving — he remains very much with us, and within us, in heart, soul and spirit. While mourning what we have lost, we give thanks for all that we have gained throughout a lifetime of living and loving together.

That perspective, that enduring sense of togetherness, will comfort us through these holidays, and every day, as the joy of remembrance helps soothe the hurt. In a way, a celebration of life is an effort to flip the script, as the poet John Donne did nearly 400 years ago: “Death be not proud, though some have called thee mighty and dreadful, for thou art not so.”

We came to the pavilion that glorious October day with heavy hearts. We left with lifted spirits, strengthened faith, cherished memories — and lots of books.

Rest well, dearest brother, mi amigo. This is not adios — this is not goodbye, but hasta luego — see you later.

Jeff Forster, a native of Lancaster, is a former LNP | LancasterOnline reporter who works in communications. He now lives in New Milford, New Jersey.