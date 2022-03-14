Pleas for the relief of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the brutal Russian attack on their country echo similar requests more than a century ago.

President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed “Ukrainian Relief Day” on April 21, 1917. An estimated million Ukrainians needed food, clothing and shelter because the country's fertile fields had become a battleground during World War I.

Lew Jury, of Lititz, spotted a Schuylkill County historian’s website (https://wynninghistory.com/2022/03/01/ukrainian-relief-1917/) detailing “Relief Day” efforts in 1917. The site also suggests where concerned citizens can send donations for Ukrainian relief today. Schuylkill County has a large Ukrainian immigrant population.

Lancaster residents no doubt contributed funds to the national effort 105 years ago, although the Scribbler can find no reference to the presidential plea for Ukrainian relief in Lancaster newspapers.

The wrong tunnel

Amor Towles’ engaging new novel, ‘The Lincoln Highway,” relates an extraordinary road adventure set in the 1950s. The book has little to do with the Lincoln Highway itself, except that the young boys who set out for San Francisco at the western end of the highway wind up instead traveling to its eastern end in New York City.

On their way out of the city near the end of the book, the boys pass through the Lincoln Tunnel beneath the Hudson River. The author suggests that the Lincoln Highway, which eventually passes through Lancaster County, runs through the Lincoln Tunnel at its start.

Wow! the Scribbler thought. All these years of living and all those times of driving through the Lincoln Tunnel and he never had associated the two. Duh!

But fiction is fiction for a reason, and it turns out that the Lincoln Tunnel never was part of the Lincoln Highway. Brian Butko, the premier authority on the road, makes that clear in “Greetings from the Lincoln Highway: America's First Coast-to-Coast Road.”

“When the Lincoln Highway was marked for the last time in 1928,” Butko writes in his 2005 history, “a sign was posted at the western exit of the Holland Tunnel, putting it on the transcontinental route.’’ The Holland Tunnel, which replaced Hudson River ferryboats, opened in 1927.

The Lincoln Tunnel, which opened 10 years later, Butko notes, “more closely approximates the original route of the Lincoln Highway, and its name leads one to consider it a replacement, but it was never a part of the Lincoln Highway.”

Butko says the Lincoln Tunnel is closer than the Holland Tunnel to Times Square, where the Lincoln Highway officially begins. That is probably why Towles assumed the two were associated in his fanciful novel.

The Corn Crib car

In answer to a Feb. 27 Scribbler question about a restaurant with a Volkswagen in its wall, the Scribbler mentioned the Volkswagen Beetle on top of Autohaus Volkswagen in Lancaster.

That actually was not the first Beetle the Scribbler thought about. He first recalled the famous rear end of a Beetle sticking out of the Corn Crib Restaurant along Route 41 between Gap and Christiana. But he decided, for entirely arbitrary reasons, that the question was restricted to Lancaster.

Not the best decision, as at least a dozen readers have commented. The Corn Crib opened in 1979 with the VW stunt and later added an airplane that seemed to have crashed into the restaurant's roof.

The car and plane are long gone. So is the Corn Crib (R.I.P. 2004), replaced by the Happy Rooster Saloon.

