The section of the Conestoga upstream from the city of Lancaster often is called a “creek.” Below the city, the waterway is called either a “creek” or a “river.”

The Scribbler learned this by reading a new book, “The Conestoga River: A History,” written by Donald Kautz and published by The History Press.

These designations make some sense because the beginning of the 60-mile-long Conestoga is narrow and shallow and creek-like, and the ending is wider and shallow and river-like.

But “creek” is an informal designation for any part of the Conestoga. The U.S. Board of Geographic Names officially determined that the Conestoga is a “river” in the early 1970s. So if you find the Conestoga referred to as a “creek” on more recent maps, you have found a mistake.

The Conestoga started off as a “river.” You will see that designation on all early maps, even up to the early 19th century. Then mapmakers, for an unknown reason, downgraded the waterway to a “creek.” Some people in Lancaster County, which hosts most of the Conestoga and its watershed, were displeased.

In 1912, Frank R. Diffenderfer, a founder of the Lancaster County Historical Society and an editor of the Lancaster New Era, wrote a paper pleading for restoration of the original designation. The Conestoga is a river, he observed, “just as truly as are some of the most noted streams of the world which have been called rivers for thousands of years.”

Kautz may give the impression that Diffenderfer’s essay eventually swayed mapmakers to restore the “river” designation six decades later, but there’s more to the story. Lancaster businessman Earl Rebman’s dogged crusade in the mid-20th century is what finally provoked the government to return to the loftier status of “river.” Kautz does give Rebman his due as founder of the Conestoga Valley Association, the organization that initiated improvements in the Conestoga and its watershed that slowly (as in how a woolly bear caterpillar crosses a road) began transforming a notorious manure, sewage and silt conveyor into a cleaner recreational resource.

This book is part narrative about the river and in larger part a series of brief descriptions of people, places and enterprises along the river. A reader learns about a variety of river-related topics: bridges, mills and waterside parks, as well as the conservation efforts of Rebman and his successors.

The book grew out of an oral presentation about the old Conestoga canal that Kautz, a retired software engineer, developed with Ben Webber, a Lancaster Township engineer. Kautz includes an authoritative chapter about the old canal, formally named the Conestoga Navigation System.

Photos accompanying the text are impressive. Kautz says photography is his hobby, but these pictures display a talent beyond the abilities of most amateurs. The book’s publisher, The History Press, has included an exceptional section of color photos.

Striking pictures of a sunrise on the upper Conestoga at South Red School Road and a grazing cow along Boot Jack Road might be mistaken for paintings. Kautz also includes a selection of older photographs to provide a comprehensive visual survey of the Conestoga and environs.

It you want a brief, reliable overview of the Conestoga — from “river” to “creek” to “river” — this is it.

Books can be ordered at donaldkautz.com/book or from The History Press.

