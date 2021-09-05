This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the horrific attacks on our nation by al-Qaida terrorists. All anniversaries provide us with the time to think about the events that have happened in our lives, but this anniversary seems to weigh heavier than most.

Twenty-year anniversaries are worth special attention, not just because 20 years is a long time, but because they are intergenerational, shared by those who experienced the event sharply and those who cannot remember it. And this anniversary comes at a time when our nation has gone through so much over the past 18 months. Our departure from Afghanistan on Aug. 31 is the latest reminder of the struggles we have had as a nation and where we might go from here.

Sept. 11, 2001, has deep meaning to Americans. It is a day every bit as significant to us as Pearl Harbor was to our parents and grandparents.

The loss of nearly 3,000 American civilians and first responders, the destruction of our financial center in New York City, the fiery crash into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and the bravery of the passengers on Flight 93 must never be forgotten. The attacks led America into our global war on terrorism, with a coalition of allies and friends who all made the sacrifices of time, talent and treasure to bring evil to justice.

Commanding a helicopter unit in Afghanistan for 14 months, I was part of the war on terrorism with my fellow soldiers. We were successful in the long struggle to protect our homeland, and we as Americans rebounded from the shock of 9/11. We mourned our losses and rebuilt and retooled, while destroying the enemies that wished us harm.

Over the years, 9/11 has become a national day of remembrance, as it should be. On Dec. 18, 2001, Congress voted to name Sept. 11 “Patriot Day” to commemorate those who died in the 9/11 attacks. In 2009, Sept. 11 was designated a “National Day of Service and Remembrance.” Although not an official holiday, 9/11 has taken on aspects of Memorial Day, with ceremonies and commemorative events throughout the day.

As a reservist in the Pennsylvania National Guard, I clearly remember the day of the attacks. My first mission was to fly then-Gov. Tom Ridge to the Flight 93 crash site on the field near Shanksville in southwestern Pennsylvania. For the rest of the week, we were flying support sorties and deploying Guardsmen to both New York and Washington, D.C.

That week was one of the longest weeks of my military career. Each day, we received new assignments to fly everything from cots and blankets to mortuary kits. Flying a helicopter in the vicinity of lower Manhattan, the endless smoke and ashes were like permanent clouds that enveloped our aircraft. The loss and destruction were incredible, visible from 50 miles away, and the radio silence on the commercial airways of America’s greatest metropolitan corridor was sobering.

Through the years, I have had the opportunity to be interviewed by this newspaper, to speak at various ceremonies and to meet with students and others interested in learning about 9/11 based on my experiences. Most of the time, these events have ended with a sense of pride in American resiliency, in how we overcame this tragedy.

This year, however, it seems more difficult to capture that feeling. Our nation has been through a terrible time. A pandemic that brought our economy to its knees and took the lives of more than 643,000 Americans. A contentious presidential election that ended with an outrageous attack on the U.S. Capitol. Our exit from Afghanistan and the killing of 13 members of the U.S. military as we rushed to depart Kabul. And our enemy, the Taliban, returning to power.

This year, all of us have struggled with what it means to be a resilient nation.

I believe now more than ever that our nation’s leadership needs to step up and work toward binding the wounds that fester across our land.

We can no longer afford to have elected officials seeking to gain partisan (and perhaps personal) rewards by yelling the loudest from their chambers. It is simply not right for a member of Congress to generate fear and anger by asserting that Afghan refugees will be raping and killing “our little girls ... in the streets.”

It is not right for school board members to be shouted down by fellow Americans who disagree over mask policies.

It is not right that senior officials promise Afghans who served with our troops that they would be protected, even as the last American plane flew out of their country without them.

Our leadership needs to work together and focus on what makes us great. It’s not name-calling, threatening or trying to harm those who disagree over ideas and policy. It is about democratic debate and loyal opposition that argues on principle rather than anger.

More than ever, this year’s 9/11 remembrance must be about how we get back to becoming a resilient nation. How we move our country forward in the face of adversity and challenge. We must work together to complete the fight against COVID-19. Our elderly citizens have suffered immensely in this pandemic, and they still do. (Just try visiting an elderly family member or friend in a long-term care facility.) And children born after 9/11 are experiencing their own life-altering crisis, which threatens to disrupt their education for a third academic year.

We must work together to develop domestic policies that protect and grow our economy but are reasonable in terms of long-term costs.

We must work together to set an example of charity by accepting our newest refugees from Afghanistan and helping them to become great Americans.

And most importantly, we must never forget those who perished on that clear, blue-skied September morning. Their deaths 20 years ago have set the stage for our nation to once again rise and lead the world as the cornerstone of freedom. If we can remember this, we can hopefully rest a little easier in the belief that the future of our country is secure.

David E. Wood, of Manheim Township, is a retired U.S. Army National Guard brigadier general. He’s now a protective security adviser for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. These views are his own, not those of his employer.