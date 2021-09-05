The turn of the millennium was a heady time.

We were less than a decade removed from the bold forecast that humankind after the Cold War had reached the “end of history,” with liberal democracy apparently ascendant and with a growing body of international law and norms declaring a responsibility to intervene to protect human rights anywhere they came under mortal threat. America stood alone as a global superpower and was poised to flex its muscle — and perhaps its heart — at home and abroad.

The attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, provided the basis to do just that.

When those planes flew into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and into a field in Shanksville, those values and aspirations came under attack. For a vast majority of Americans, these attacks — however heinous — did not kill someone they knew. But the attacks nonetheless sparked such a visceral response because they represented an assault on ideas about ourselves that we shared: that whatever its flaws, America was good, its people were strong and its principles were virtuous. And so, America responded.

A textbook instance of rallying around the flag, the aftermath of 9/11 galvanized a sense of national purpose, not only that the terrorist attacks must be avenged, but also that we had a responsibility to go beyond hitting “reset.” Instead, the thinking went, we should change the game entirely, paving the way for a new global order created in our image. The war on terror, as it became known, and its corresponding nation-building projects in Afghanistan and Iraq, embodied a newfound national purpose to hunt down tyrants and terrorists to make the world safe for democracy anew.

It was a remarkably bipartisan endeavor — Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton joined hands with George Bush and Dick Cheney. There was hubris as well as groupthink, the consequences of which warrant sober examination.

But we should not overlook the genuine national pride and patriotism, particularly on the parts of the tens of thousands of young people who entered national service in the military and in government to join this mission.

In the short term, this effort brought the Taliban, which had harbored the terrorists who attacked our country, to its knees. In Iraq, it toppled Saddam Hussein.

For a time, there was perhaps cause for guarded optimism that our post-Cold War national purpose had merit. But as months became years and years became decades, our aspiration turned to resignation and then to cynicism and finally to tribalism. Where our politics once were characterized by confident, even arrogant, yearning, they have become marred by cynicism and malaise masquerading as clear-eyed realism. This stymies our desire to try to do good at home or abroad.

Fundamentally, our sense of national purpose seems lost, and the cohesion that underpinned it has all but evaporated. Twenty years after the attacks on 9/11, the consequences of this political era of unfulfilled promises reverberate in our lost trust in government, civil society and one another.

National purpose

It is not as if our domestic politics were peachy after the Clinton administration. And the first-term presidency of George W. Bush was already sputtering at home by the time September 2001 rolled around.

But those divisions existed alongside a broad consensus that America had something unique to offer in the world — our 200-year democratic experiment had left us the world’s most powerful nation, and that responsibility mattered to us. Our political differences did not obstruct our national purpose. Today, however, with that national purpose in doubt, all that is left is the domestic strife.

Today, rather than seeing our political opponents as worthy of our efforts to persuade, we demean them as enemies of all we hold dear, uprooting not only any foundation for long-term partnership as citizens in a republic but even for engagement in our communities on issues that need not be subsumed by the corrosive churn of partisan politics. If 9/11 were to happen today, it seems almost certain we would rally around our tribes, not our flag.

The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the extent to which we lack fundamental empathy for our neighbors. This is reflected in how we have approached masks and mandates with equal parts defiance and self-righteousness. But even before that, our national debates on immigration, guns, education and judicial confirmations have reeked of disingenuousness and point-scoring over levelheadedness and problem-solving.

And with the looming specter of climate change and the potential for a geopolitical struggle with China of a greater magnitude than anything we have seen since the Cold War, future challenges abound. Whether Americans can reclaim a purpose beyond blaming one another for decline will determine not only the extent to which the coming decades turn down the heat of our politics, but also — and more fundamentally — the extent to which America will be home to the relative peace and prosperity we have come to expect.

Exceptional nation

As 9/11 becomes historical memory, the question for us — particularly those of us who have lived at a comfortable distance from the deployments and bereavement the ongoing war on terror has wrought — is whether we will respond by descending even further into silos that pit us against one another, or whether we can aspire to a greater purpose. Such purpose was embodied by the 13 heroes who were killed Aug. 26 in Afghanistan as they sought to rescue their fellow citizens and vulnerable Afghans from the repressive Taliban.

Amid ascendant apathy and antipathy at home, these men and women — and thousands of others — stepped forward and volunteered to serve our country as part of a mission greater than themselves.

Reclaiming a sense of national purpose requires us to follow their example: to invest time, energy and resources into our communities; to form bonds with one another across race, class and political affiliation; and to do hard things together. While our experience over the past 20 years should be cause for humility about what we can achieve on our own, it should not diminish our ambition about what we might achieve if we can kindle the spirit of pride and responsibility that has been at the heart of some of our nation’s greatest achievements.

This is an effort that requires all of us. If we are looking for a reason to blame others and cast them aside, we will always find one. But I hope we will do the harder work of seeking and finding a reason to welcome one another in. Like it or not, we are stuck with each other.

American exceptionalism rests on the idea that a nation of people who reached our shores by choice or by force — and sometimes in desperate circumstances — can forge an American identity that enables us to pursue a more perfect union.

In so doing, we move inexorably toward realizing the revolutionary vision at the founding of our country: a nation conceived in liberty in which diversity — of thought, of religion and of ethnicity — was the point. A nation of laws that paved the way for justice and human flourishing, making us a literal exception.

The aftermath of 9/11 offered a glimpse of what that exceptionalism might look like as firefighters and police scrambled to save lives, New Yorkers lined up to give blood and a president acted decisively to distinguish the millions of Muslims at the heart of American society from the terrorists who had attacked us.

The way ahead

Twenty years later, those images have faded, replaced by the posturing and dysfunction all too pervasive in our civic life. Fortunately for us, however, a new image of how we might pursue exceptionalism emerged late last month.

Just days before her tragic death, Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee posted a photo on Instagram of her cradling an Afghan infant at the Kabul airport with the caption, “I love my job.”

That child’s life now forms part of Gee’s legacy, and we can only hope that child’s life will be filled with the same commitment to service and patriotism that Gee embodied.

In a sense, Gee was holding more than a baby. She volunteered to fight in a war started two decades prior that, until a few months ago, many Americans had all but forgotten. That war was launched to avenge a terrorist attack that Gee, at age 23, scarcely could have remembered. So she was holding a country, too — a country with unrestrained possibility, if only its citizens nurture and deliver it to a tomorrow that is brighter than today.

The question for us is simple: Do we love that country as much as she did?

Benjamin Pontz, a Strasburg native, recently returned from a year as a Fulbright postgraduate scholar studying local governance and public policy at the University of Manchester in England.