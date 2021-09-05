In August, I was soaking in the last few days of summer vacation on a family trip to Aruba. We were waiting for a group to join us on a boat ride and when the group of four women arrived, one joked with the captain, “We would like the best view.”

I had no doubts that she was an American and I grinned at her joie de vivre and thought, “That’s the spirit, girlfriend!”

Soon, the ladies in the group engaged my family in conversation. They were from Long Island, New York. We had something in common because my brother and his beautiful family live on Long Island. And there was something else we had in common — the four women and I had lived in New York on 9/11.

“I lost my husband on 9/11,” one of the women said. “It’s the 20-year anniversary coming up, so please listen for the name Kevin Murphy when they call out the names. Kevin Murphy.”

The sun was setting, the trade winds off the blue water were blowing through our hair, my kids were smiling with their grandfather after their snorkeling adventure with their dad, and in the frame of that moment, I was sharing a space with a woman who had been a stranger until the second before. Beth Murphy continued, “You have a beautiful family. Love them hard, live large, because life is so precious.”

Kevin Murphy had been working at the World Trade Center for about a year, encouraged by his wife to go for a job in the city. And there he was, happily doing his job, with a loving wife and two small children at home, when his life was taken from him, shattering those who love him and continue to feel his loss so deeply. He was 39. Had he been given the opportunity to live, he would have been 60 this year, enjoying this sunset with his wife.

Kevin Murphy and 2,976 other people with unfinished lives left behind families, whose losses are immeasurable. My family promised Beth that we would listen for Kevin Murphy's name, and during that two-hour cruise, American strangers had forged a friendship based on an experience that was meant to break Americans. We felt warmth for each other as we recollected the aftermath of a horror intended to terrorize Americans. We emerged with a lasting connection in the memory of a day of searing devastation.

Being an American

I was asked to write about my perspective as a Muslim American on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as someone who lived through it. Twenty years later, I remain a Muslim, but my perspective on Sept. 11, 2001, is not as a Muslim American but simply as an American. Let me explain.

Twenty years ago, I was a graduate student, struggling to make ends meet in my dream city as a foreigner, not exactly sure where I belonged in this world. Along with overwhelming sadness, I felt anger that my faith was hijacked by terrorists who used the banner of Islam to unleash mass murder. I felt the raw reality of Muslims being under the umbrella of national and international blame.

But in 2021 — also my 10-year anniversary of having earned my U.S. citizenship — my perspective is simply that of an American.

When the first plane struck, I was in Long Island City in the borough of Queens. I saw the smoke in the blue September skies and noticed the location. I knew my younger brother was on his way to Brooklyn College. My brother and I were both far away from our family, which was scattered in Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Logic and reasoning abandoned me and I rushed into a subway train heading toward the World Trade Center, hoping to be near him, come what may. If he was trapped underground, I needed to be there, near him. As it happened, I was trapped with other passengers underground, and it would be hours before I was able to reach him from a payphone. Then, needing to get home to Queens, I gratefully accepted a police officer’s directions and joined the stream of humanity walking toward the Williamsburg Bridge.

Our mother was visiting the United States at the time. When I finally got home that night, I found her in the darkened streets near my apartment, holding up some candles as she waited for my brother and me.

When I was 6, I was uprooted from my beloved grandparents and from Bangladesh, my country of birth, as my family embarked on a quest for a life beyond abject poverty. My family made a new home in a different country, in Africa. And then my parents were held at gunpoint, on a farm in which they had invested their life savings, because the government decided that my family did not belong to that country.

I thought about all this on another family trip this summer, when I was drinking in the big, bold, free skies of Glacier National Park, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone. Being an American is personal; it’s a dream come true, and every day I am my own empowering and humbling reminder of what it means to be an American.

I feel protective of America, of the American spirit of freedom that requires no external permission. I feel joy in watching the U.S. flag raised on the Olympic podium, as the dedication and exceptionalism of an athlete who represents America is celebrated. I feel hope in the difficult conversations and sacrifices Americans are willing to make to tear down the existing structure of social injustice, so they can create one built on equity and integration.

Seeing myself in America

Twenty years after 9/11, I see myself in America, and I see America in me. Like America, I am made of the tapestry of my experiences. I was not born enlightened or entitled, so like America, I am still evolving, making mistakes, learning, but recognizing my personal part in our shared freedom.

Like America, I appreciate the grace from my loved ones, who don’t define me by my faults and my worst days — who have good faith in my efforts to do better. Love means holding me accountable for my mistakes, and then giving me shelter and support to make the changes I need to make.

What has not changed from 20 years ago is how I choose to define the country that I now call home. I still define America by the people who shared their water with strangers while walking across a bridge connecting Manhattan to Brooklyn, as we watched a symbol of American greatness fall to the ground.

I still define America by the person who guided me to safety away from the falling World Trade Center buildings. This was not a viral social media moment — there was no such thing at the time — but a real and lasting moment with real Americans surviving on shared good faith.

Another advantage of being an immigrant is that you learn to not define the value of the country by the politicians and administrators who pander to the powerful to attain their positions. America stands on the shoulders of Americans, and Americans showed me how to be an American, on 9/11.

l would not bet against the nation that rose back up to rebuild the symbol of its financial success.

I would not bet against a nation of men and women brave enough to serve for freedom, or the Gold Star families who bear an immeasurable burden for that freedom.

I wouldn’t bet against America because I would not bet against my home, my family, my friends, my community — I would not bet against myself.

I applaud the unyielding American thirst for life. I feel it. I am here for it! And I think it is that particular brand of freedom, that vibe of joie de vivre, that unshakable American confidence that requires no external validation, that the terrorists of 9/11 had tried to kill. But nothing can kill such spirit of freedom from the outside, as long as this freedom thrives from within.

So, on this 20-year anniversary of the brutal terrorist attacks that tried to kill America, I say, “America, keep learning from your past, keep doing better in the present, keep thriving into the future! You have Americans — myself included — across this nation, looking up to your magnificent skies and cheering you on!”

Nazli W. Hardy, Ph.D., is the founder of Woman Empowered (NazliHardy.com). She is associate professor of computer science and chair of the Women in Science & Technology Conference at Millersville University.