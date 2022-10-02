On July 4, 1961, my uncle, sitting in the right field bleachers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, caught Roger Maris’ 31st home run.

This was the year the Yankees slugger would hit 61 home runs.

My uncle took it to the locker room after the game and gave it to a security guard for Maris to sign, but the guard brought it back unsigned.

“He ain’t signing today,” the guard said and shrugged.

So, my uncle gave me the ball. I was 5. My father signed it with the date, and later wrote “the year he hit 61” in parentheses, after Maris broke Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record in October, on the final game of the regular season.

The ball sat on my dresser in a small round bowl through my growing-up years. The “home run ball” as I called it felt different than the baseballs we played with. It seemed to have a presence I couldn’t fully explain. A magic that virtually crackled in my hand.

The horsehide was smoother, its sharp white brilliance dulled by the special Delaware River mud that major league baseballs were — and still are — rubbed with by the umpires before a game. The red stitches were a dark maroon. It was not hard to imagine the pitcher gripping them lightly in his fingers, staring in for the sign from his catcher. Which in this case, resulted in a blast that landed in the bleachers.

And then onto my bedroom dresser. A talisman to the improbable magic that marks even ordinary lives.

I thought of all that Wednesday night, as I watched another baseball off the bat of Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge sail through the night and land in the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen. Judge’s 61st home run — 61 years after Roger Maris hit 61 home runs.

One of the beautiful things about sports is how it can provide a narrative thread for our lives. How it joins us, makes us something larger through what we share together.

That thread often reveals a wonder and amazement overlooked the first time around. It shows how layers of meaning overlap, and how the famous and the ordinary are often separated by a matter of degree. There’s nothing more significant than that.

Most of the time, that difference is hardly worth mentioning at all.

Roger Maris Jr., who was 3 years old when his father broke Babe Ruth’s home run record, was in the stands behind the Yankees dugout in Toronto’s Rogers Centre with Aaron Judge’s mother. The Yankees flew him in. He’d been following the team for nine games with Judge’s mother, waiting for this moment. He was there to represent his father, who died in 1985.

As Judge trotted around the bases, the cameras showed his mother and Roger Maris Jr. joyfully hugging each other in the stands. And with them, all those who had gone before — everyone and everything that had a hand in bringing us to this moment.

Babe Ruth, Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle (whose baseball card I wore inside my Little League cap when I played), Roberto Clemente, Tony Oliva, Yogi Berra and Elston Howard ... all the great players who lent their hands in crafting this narrative that allows us to celebrate what is good among us.

Baseball’s steroid era robbed us of that in the 1990s and early 2000s. Performance-enhancing drugs left us with records and gaudy accomplishments that diminished us in the end. They weren’t something to celebrate. They were something to gawk at — like rubberneckers slowing down to see an accident on the other side of the highway.

That sports narrative became a cautionary tale rather than an inspiration. A sign of how far we could fall, not how high we could reach. And like so much in our world today — from our politics to our beliefs and values — it tore us down, rather than lifting us up.

Wednesday night, at least for a moment, that was all undone with a swing of the bat.

After I had kids, I gave the “home run ball” to my boys to play with. It was nicked and scuffed from being moved so many times, following me through school and into adulthood. My father’s handwriting had faded to the point that it was barely legible.

Over the years, his handwriting came to mean as much to me as the ball itself — or, perhaps more accurately, his handwriting became an inseparable part of what made it the “home run ball.”

After I gave it to my boys, I lost track of the “home run ball” and now it’s long gone. But I never forgot its meaning, though admittedly, it may have slipped my mind from time to time.

Oh, but Wednesday night, it all came flooding back as a tiny white dot, the size of an aspirin, sailed off into the night, and two strangers, brought together through improbable circumstances, embraced while a new hero rounded the bases.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.