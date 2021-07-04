It is appropriate that the Fourth of July falls nearly six months after the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

It is also fitting that UFOs, dozens of which the U.S. government cannot explain, are in the news.

The attempt by supporters of President Donald Trump to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election by disrupting the formal count of Electoral College ballots was a direct challenge to the democracy that we celebrate this weekend.

The fact that many are convinced Trump was the victim of a stolen election is an indication of the power of denial, deceit and out-of-this-world conspiracy thinking.

Even today, 60% of Republicans believe that President Joe Biden — who received 7 million more votes than Trump and won the Electoral College by a 306-232 margin (the same number of electors as the former president obtained in 2016) — did not win the election legitimately.

The known and unknown

We have learned a lot about the events leading up to the insurrection on Jan. 6.

After the extended vote count in Pennsylvania confirmed Biden’s election victory on Nov. 7, the "Stop the Steal" movement, which had formed prior to the election, organized numerous rallies. Connected to Trump political agitator Roger Stone, the movement included InfoWars leaders and members of the extremist groups Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Three Percenters.

After presidential electors cast their ballots in each state and the District of Columbia on Dec. 14, preparations for a Jan. 6 rally were well underway. On Dec. 19, via Twitter, Trump announced the protest. Soon after, followers of right-wing websites posted warnings about the protest’s potential for violence, which Trump predicted would be “wild.”

In the meantime, the president placed loyalists in key positions at the Departments of Defense, Justice and Homeland Security. His attorneys filed more than 60 lawsuits in the states challenging the election returns. When those failed, Trump tried unsuccessfully to get the secretary of state in Georgia to change the vote count.

There is much we don’t know.

How involved were Trump officials and allies, as well as members of Congress, in the planning of events intended to thwart congressional certification of electoral votes?

With plentiful information from social media and intelligence sources, why were the FBI, Homeland Security and Capitol Police so ill-equipped to handle the insurrection, especially when Washington, D.C., was armed to the teeth months earlier during Black Lives Matter protests?

What actions did President Trump, his administration and law enforcement agencies take or not take that might have affected the inadequate response to the Capitol uprising? Why did it take authorities three hours to send reinforcements to the Capitol once the assault began?

How much assistance in breaching the Capitol did the insurrectionists have within the government, including Trump officials, police and members of Congress?

How close did extremists come to preventing the official recognition of Biden as the next president? Were there plans to target, detain, harm or hold hostage certain leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

Establishing an independent bipartisan committee, modeled after the 9/11 commission, to investigate these and other questions is in the national interest.

However, Senate Republicans filibustered the 1/6 commission proposal, which was supported by 35 House GOP members. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asserted that an investigative panel would uncover nothing new.

More truthfully, McConnell also said a prolonged inquiry could damage Republican prospects for regaining control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

In response, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives will conduct its own investigation. Though the House Select Committee will have subpoena power, Trump-connected witnesses likely will refuse to cooperate, and Republicans will denounce the inquiry as a partisan witch hunt — despite the fact that U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, agreed last week to sit on the select committee.

In a statement released Thursday, Cheney said, “Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814. That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power.”

What happened Jan. 6, Cheney continued, “can never happen again. Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious and nonpartisan manner.”

GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Cheney’s agreement to serve on the committee at Pelosi’s request “unprecedented,” but seemed to retreat Thursday from threats to strip committee assignments from any Republican who took part.

Distorting reality

Republican resistance to an independent commission is part of a larger strategy to distort the reality of what happened Jan. 6 and diminish its significance.

At first characterizing the riot as merely a protest gone awry, Trump loyalists have gone to more absurd extremes.

Having failed to prove the involvement of undercover antifa agents, the latest allegation coming from Fox News rager Tucker Carlson is that the FBI staged the event.

With his talent for finding patterns in the news, it won’t be long before Carlson tells us space aliens occupied the bodies of vote counters in Philadelphia.

While we wait for more revelations, which may come from prosecutions of more than 500 alleged insurrectionists, Trump election-truthers pose immediate threats to democracy.

According to federal authorities, extremists are taking seriously Trump’s vague assertion that he will be “reinstated” in August. Those officials who stood up to Trump after the election are under constant threat — online, physically and politically.

Just ask Rep. Cheney, who was booted from her leadership position by the House Republican Caucus for voting in January to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection. Not only did nearly all GOP House members vote against impeachment, but 139 of them — including U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County — had chosen to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Talk about cancel culture.

Republican-led legislatures have enacted bills that not only suppress the vote but also subvert the election process. Next time around in states such as Georgia, partisans will be in charge of certifying election results.

Conducted by scam artists, an “audit” is proceeding in Arizona, pursuing alleged watermarked and counterfeit ballots in order to reverse results that were recounted several times over and upheld by the courts.

If Pennsylvania Republican legislative leaders have their way, this circus will be coming to Harrisburg.

Myth of voter fraud

On the surface, the Jan. 6 insurrection occurred because of a shared belief that the presidential election was stolen.

In fact, systemic election fraud in Pennsylvania or any other state is virtually nil. In-person voter fraud is very rare. As for absentee ballots, a Washington Post analysis of three vote-by-mail states showed the chances of an illegal vote cast in 2016 and 2018 were .0025%.

Election administration in the U.S. is far from perfect. However, the truth is that the 2020 elections were as securely, transparently and effectively administered as any in American history.

The highest voter turnout in modern times was recorded and verified despite a pandemic, attempted cybercrime and political attacks on dedicated election officials and volunteers. Their efforts represented what “election integrity” really means.

You don’t hear winning Republican candidates in Pennsylvania complain about fraud in their elections.

And, to be fair, courageous Republicans such as those who wrote a Michigan Senate oversight report last month, as well as self-serving ones like former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, have rejected claims of widespread election chicanery.

The real reason five people died and 140 police officers were injured as a result of 1/6 is that one man couldn’t handle defeat.

Rather than deal with public rejection, Donald Trump decided to yell fraud.

The conservative echo chamber repeated the narrative until it became true in the minds of many well-meaning people who wanted to see their candidate win. A recent Morning Consult poll showed that more Republicans blame Biden and congressional Democrats for 1/6 than blame Trump.

Sadly, it appears that alternative realities are all Trump cultists can offer, whether it is the Big Lie, the nonexistent infiltration of critical race theory into elementary and secondary schools or the make-believe pronouncements of QAnon.

No doubt, the extraterrestrials are reporting few signs of intelligent life on our planet to their masters.

The way forward

As we enjoy the American independence that was declared 245 years ago, we the people — leaders and citizens, partisans and independents — must resolve to do better.

Until we can once again distinguish fact from fantasy in political life, more Jan. 6-like tragedies lie ahead.

Without full accountability and consequences for those who were responsible for the Capitol insurrection, 1/6/21 is likely to serve as a license for losers.

To celebrate democracy, we must stand up for it.

E. Fletcher McClellan, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at Elizabethtown College. Twitter: @mcclelef.