Tonight, the School District of Lancaster board of directors will meet to vote on whether some students can return to school for in-person learning. We are teachers in the school district, and we intend to speak on behalf of students and families and urge the board to provide options for our students to be in school.

There are two sides to this issue of tonight’s vote. One is to remain virtual and the other is to offer choices for learning for our students.

All of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties continue to show substantial spread of the novel coronavirus, but the rate of positive COVID-19 tests has dropped slightly. While we recognize that there is a risk, we also recognize the long-term effects of staying remote are devastating and will be felt for years to come. Parents and students want and need options. They want to have the opportunity for what is in the best interest of their families. It is time for us as a district to represent the wants and needs of our families.

School districts that surround the School District of Lancaster, many within less than a 5-mile radius, have provided a choice for instruction to parents and students. There are 11,000 students enrolled in the School District of Lancaster. Since last March, there has been no option for in-person learning for students in grades six through 12. Therefore, secondary students have had zero days of in-person instruction.

Five miles down the road, neighboring school districts have been in school for more than 80 days. These students have had the opportunity of choice for considerable amounts of time in various models (in-person, hybrid and virtual).

Vianny Novas, from the Dominican Republic, is a parent in the neighborhood of Carter and MacRae Elementary School, where we teach. She said, “For me it is extremely appropriate for the students to return to school because first of all, the English language is foreign to us and I feel that at home they do not advance. I felt that my daughter is not advancing and she is already 7 years old. That’s why for me it’s very important for the schools to open their doors.”

Marian Wright Edelman, president of the Children’s Defense Fund, once said, “The future which we hold in trust for our own children will be shaped by our fairness to other people's children.”

We both have children. Since fall, our families have been given a choice for learning during this pandemic. We simply want the same choice for the students we teach. Students in pre-K through fifth grade have had only, at most, 10 days of in-person instruction in the School District of Lancaster. The single model for learning in the district has been virtual. And it is not working.

“All of tech learning requires English language proficiency,” said Keith Corrigan, our dean of students at Carter and MacRae. “I have to go to homes to physically demonstrate how to do things versus explaining in an email or on the phone, particularly with our (English as a second language) population.”

For most students, online learning is not working. Our English language development team wrote and submitted an academic hub proposal for our most vulnerable ESL and special education populations at Carter and MacRae. Because of this hub, we are able to provide a form of instructional equity to our most vulnerable students in first through fifth grades.

Our program’s success is a result of parents having their choice to bring their children to school four days a week, versus the only other option — Zoom.

Prior to the hub experience, our first-grade ESL student attendance in Zoom classes was less than 10% daily. Since Dec. 3, our first-grade hub attendance with these same students as been 100%. This is equity.

We understand and empathize with our fellow teachers and staff members. This is a difficult issue. However, we are also deeply moved by an overwhelming concern for the students who are disadvantaged by their continuing deprivation of any chance of in-person learning.

We must also acknowledge the concerns of the families of our 11,000 students. Our school district is hemorrhaging students as a result of not having instructional choice. The district enrollment has declined 6%, which is the equivalent of Lincoln Middle School’s total enrollment.

Families with options are leaving. Low-income families have limited options and no choice but to stay. We do not want parents to have to choose between providing for their families or an equitable education for their children.

We urge our school board to vote on the right side of equitable education.

Kristen Haase and Stacey Wilson teach English as a second language at Carter and MacRae Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster.