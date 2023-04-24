Imagine reading a newspaper “advertisement” claiming that a woman has left her husband because he is impotent.

Imagine reading another ad countering that the man actually has left his wife because she committed adultery and threatened to kill him.

You won’t find those ads (or anything remotely similar) in modern newspapers, but you would have read them in amazement (and probably amusement) in Lancaster papers in the spring of 1802.

Apparently airing one’s marital dirty linen in public was acceptable to local readers more than two centuries ago.

The Lancaster woman involved in this very public scandal was Leah Bratton Gallagher, who had filed for divorce from Francis Gallagher.

They had been running a school on North Queen Street for several years. Francis taught the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. Leah taught her students to embroider samplers. This embroidery is recognized today as some of the finest of its kind from the early 19th century.

The current edition of Smithsonian magazine carries a brief article about the Gallaghers written by Abigail Tucker. Much of Tucker’s writing is drawn from a scholarly article written 17 years ago by Jennifer Van Horn, now an art history professor at the University of Delaware.

Leah taught teenage sewing pupils her own “flamboyant” style, employing bright colors and including their names sewn into individual samplers — an application that was not in tune with the average anonymous creations of the time.

The seamstress had married Francis in 1791, when they both lived in Mifflin County. She set up shop in downtown Lancaster in 1797 and the pair opened their school in 1800.

Two years later, a Lancaster judge granted them a marital separation — and then the stitches really began to fly.

From early March to early April 1802, advertisements presenting the two sides of the separation story appeared in the Lancaster Intelligencer.

Francis explained that the couple had separated because Leah had been unfaithful. He said he no would longer be responsible for her debts. In a second ad, he specifically accused Leah of “improper conduct” with William Bratton. He claimed his wife had tried to kill him and, when that failed, asked two friends to kill him.

Leah’s brother-in-law and a friend took out an opposing advertisement. In fact, the ad claimed, Francis’s own “incapacity and long-continued UNMANLY deception” had caused the marital split.

Furthermore, the ad stated, Leah had not spent a Sunday morning “locked up in the room of Mr. Bratton (the representative for Mifflin County),” as had been alleged.

Now, you may have noticed that Mifflin County’s Republican state representative and Leah Bratton Gallagher, formerly of Mifflin County, share a surname. Is it possible that Leah was charged with having an affair with a relative? A kissing cousin?

Neither the newspaper ads nor the Smithsonian article mention the shared surnames. Jennifer Van Horn says nothing about it in “Samplers, Gentility, and the Middling Sort,” the article she wrote for the Winterthur Portfolio in 2005.

The Scribbler has asked Van Horn if she tried to connect the dots. She has not replied.

In any case, the divorce finally was granted. With their Lancaster reputations tarnished, Francis returned to Mifflin County to teach school and Leah moved to Harrisburg, where she married Isaac Maguire, a shoemaker.

The pair opened a school, where Leah’s students continued to turn out vivid samplers until at least the late 1820s. The Maguires also had four children, which may suggest something about Leah’s first, childless marriage.

