The tragic death of George Floyd, on a street in Minneapolis, has led to an outpouring of protest, anger, despair and heartfelt cries for change.

Floyd’s death at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer — caught on videotape — is the latest evidence of a continuing and terrible problem in contemporary America: the unfair treatment of Black Americans by certain police.

The larger issue and the force behind the remarkable and justified protests across the nation is an endemic racism that persists in our country.

Race remains a central issue in modern America. The interface between law enforcement and minority communities has drawn well-deserved attention in the last several years. It is an issue we discuss against the backdrop of incarceration issues, unequal job opportunities, a history of school segregation, lynchings and the painful and lingering legacy of slavery.

Recent manifestations of racial injustice involve claims of excessive force by police, disproportionate incarceration rates of African Americans and Hispanics, systemic poverty, food deserts, denial of basic health care and abysmal funding for city schools. Perhaps these are more accurately described as issues of class, but for many on the receiving end of injustice in many forms, the issue is race.

Yet, we live in a constitutional democracy that is, we like to say, founded on principles of equality, due process and equal protection of the laws. How is it possible that 232 years after our Constitution was ratified, systemic racism persists in our country?

The plain truth is that the Constitution was not always interpreted as guaranteeing freedom to all Americans. Under the original Constitution, women could not vote and slavery was tolerated. In fact, the Constitution of the United States failed to serve generations of Black people in this nation.

The slave economy was alive and well when the Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, and ratified on June 21, 1788. During the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, the founders saw fit to agree to what became known as the three-fifths compromise, essentially confirming in the Constitution that three out of five slaves counted as persons in the states. This gave Southern states a third more seats in Congress and a third more electoral votes but with fewer seats and fewer electoral votes than they would have been granted had the slaves been counted equally with free people.

It wasn’t until 1868 when the 14th Amendment was ratified that the Constitution granted citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States, including former slaves, and guaranteed all citizens “equal protection of the laws.” Lancaster’s own Thaddeus Stevens, a brilliant force in Congress for the cause of abolition, played a significant role in the passage of the 14th Amendment.

It took 80 years for our country to amend its Constitution to confirm the equality of all citizens and to guarantee equal protection and due process to everyone. In fact, the 14th Amendment was ratified five years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation granted freedom to enslaved individuals in Confederate states.

But the 14th Amendment with its promise of due process and equal protection was not a panacea for the problem of racial injustice.

In 1896, eight years after the 14th Amendment was ratified, the Supreme Court decided Plessy v. Ferguson, ruling that racially segregated public facilities did not violate the 14th Amendment. This ruling provided legal validation for Jim Crow laws, which enabled Southern states to keep Black Americans from using the same trains, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools and even parks and cemeteries as whites.

Plessy’s imprimatur on segregation remained a law of the land for 58 years until Brown v. The Board of Education was decided in 1954, overturning the “separate, but equal” doctrine.

Despite the 14th Amendment’s guarantees, this country saw a post-Reconstruction increase in the barbaric practice of lynching. The Equal Justice Institute estimates that 4,084 African Americans were lynched in the South between 1877 and 1950 — a bitter legacy that continues to haunt this nation.

The 14th Amendment clearly did not rid the country of racism. Its effects have been ground-breaking, but slow.

Here is one significant impact: The 14th Amendment made the Bill of Rights applicable to the states for the first time. Before the 14th Amendment was ratified, the Bill of Rights applied only to violations by the federal government.

The 14th Amendment has given rise to civil rights litigation and has become the foundation for civil rights lawsuits that provide remedies to persons whose constitutional rights have been violated by someone acting under state authority. The recent arrest of the CNN reporter and crew during the protests following George Floyd’s death comes to mind.

The 14th Amendment makes racist laws or policies or official actions illegal. Excessive force cases are litigated regularly in the federal district courts, and the legal basis for these and all civil rights lawsuits, as well as suits involving employment discrimination, is the 14th Amendment.

Litigation, however, is a slow and methodical process. The Constitution provides no quick relief or swift redress for the issues highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement before and after George Floyd’s death. But it does provide a platform for inquiry and a framework for discussion and productive action.

We might consider the 14th Amendment to be a statement of American principles, of the core values that drive our republic. And we might consider where we each stand on these core values.

Each of us, regardless of our background, harbors bias and prejudice. Much of this is subtle and unconscious, but nonetheless real. Some of this bias and prejudice is overt and purposeful. To the extent we can recognize our own bias, unconscious or worse, we can regulate and change our own behaviors and attitudes and actions in small ways which, in the aggregate, may begin to give more meaning —on a personal and human level — to the amended Constitution’s promise of equality.

The Hon. Lawrence F. Stengel served as the Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania before his retirement in August 2018. He now leads the mediation center, Optimal Dispute Resolutions, and internal investigations practice at the Lancaster-based law firm Saxton & Stump.