Dear Dr. Scribblerbooks:

Did you ever publish an article of the top 10 books about events in Lancaster County? I would be curious to see that list.

Roger Rutt

Smoketown

Dear Roger:

No, the Scribbler has never published such a list, but this is a good way to get people talking about books in August.

It’s difficult to compile an appropriate list of only 10 books. But the Scribbler recommends two general histories, three histories of specific eras and four studies of violent events. Add at will.

Franklin Ellis and Samuel Evans published the most comprehensive “History of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania” in 1883. The book covers the county as a whole and also includes detailed histories of each municipality. It has been reprinted several times.

“Lancaster County Since 1841,” a considerably slimmer history, covers the years until it was published in 1941. Franklin & Marshall College history professor Frederic S. Klein wrote the book to mark the centennial of the Lancaster County National Bank.

John W.W. “Jack” Loose published the abundantly illustrated “The Heritage of Lancaster” in 1978, when he was president of the county's historical society. The book is considerably more readable than Ellis and Evans. No significant history of the county has been published since Loose’s work.

Jerome H. Wood Jr. published “Conestoga Crossroads: Lancaster, Pennsylvania 1730-1790” in 1979. A professor at Swarthmore College, Wood had a knack for finding details within the large sweep of 18th century history. This is an engagingly written scholarly work.

What may be the most obscure book on this list — Richard D. Altick’s “Of a Place and a Time: Remembering Lancaster” — is an “informal memoir” of Lancaster city between the world wars. This is an offbeat book by a scholar of Victorian literature who grew up here in the 1920s and ’30s and taught at F&M during World War II.

David Schuyler, who spent most of his life teaching at F&M, published “A City Transformed: Redevelopment, Race, and Suburbanization in Lancaster, Pennsylvania — 1940-1980” in 2002. This is a solid guidebook to what went right and (more so) what went wrong during the city’s primary period of redevelopment.

Jack Brubaker's “Massacre of the Conestogas” (2010) is the first book to focus exclusively on the Paxton Boys’ killing of the last group of peaceful Indians living in Lancaster County. The book targets the preachers and politicians who allowed the Paxton Boys to kill 20 old men, women and children without penalty in 1763.

Thomas P. Slaughter’s “Bloody Dawn: The Christiana Riot and Racial Violence in the Antebellum North” (1991) is the best book on the radical resistance to slave owners at Christiana in 1851. Slaughter examines the event as a catalyst for the Civil War, but also places Christiana in context with other violent racial events in the nation’s history.

“Amish Grace: How Forgiveness Transcended Tragedy” (2007) by Donald B. Kraybill, Steven M. Nolt and David L. Weaver-Zercher is the most thoughtful treatment of the killing of five Amish School girls at Nickel Mines in 2006.

The final book is in a class of its own. “A Murder in Paradise” (1954) does not discuss a major violent event but the murder of one F&M secretary by F&M student Edward Gibbs. Local author Richard Gehman dissected the killing in detail, providing a sordid slice of Lancaster life, circa 1950.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.