Some people keep writing about how the Keystone XL pipeline would improve our oil supply.

It wouldn’t!

The Keystone XL pipeline is designed to send tar sands oil from Canada down to Gulf Coast refineries for processing and shipment overseas. Tar sands oil is the planet’s dirtiest fossil fuel. It is bad for wildlife, especially endangered species, because the pipeline’s path and the area where tar sands oil is produced are important habitats that those species rely upon.

So if you’re going to push for the Keystone XL pipeline, just realize that it does nothing for the U.S. oil supply. It just gives you something to gripe about!

George Mavros

East Hempfield Township