I write this with sadness and alarm. Sixty-four Republican members of the Pennsylvania Legislature have signed a letter essentially requesting that Congress undermine the November election.

This Republican “stolen election” rhetoric is a direct attack on American democracy and reminiscent of the post World War I “stab in the back” rhetoric of the Weimar Republic in Germany.

Both concoct populist grievance and anger based upon conspiratorial victimhood. Both undermine the acceptance of free and fair elections. Trump’s “stolen election” grift is a huge lie, as demonstrated by repeated legal losses in the courts and voiced by all battleground state secretaries of state.

Christopher Krebs, the director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, stated this was a fair and accurate election. Attorney General William Barr reiterated this.

There was no significant fraud, certainly none to account for a stolen election. In fact, Trump has not argued that case in court — only in public speech. “This is not a fraud case,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani admitted in court.

This stolen election rhetoric creates grievance, undermines the incoming administration, further divides Americans and incites anger. Legal hateful political speech potentially lays the foundation for future violent civil unrest — as happened in Nazi Germany, Serbia and Rwanda. It also permits mass delusion that justifies future undermining of American democratic institutions, simply for the purposes of raw political power. The rhetoric attacks the American flag and democracy. Every patriot must fight such falsehoods by utilizing reliable information sources.

Ajay Marwaha

East Lampeter Township