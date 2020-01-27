Do you enjoy a bumpy ride? Does driving to work on a paved motocross track while your car slowly rattles and falls apart entice your adventurous spirit? Well, you’re in luck.
Come on down to Lancaster city, Pennsylvania — South Prince Street specifically. We can offer you endless car repair bills that you probably can’t afford. But that’s not all. We also offer mind-blowing traffic that is sure to push your blood pressure right over the edge.
If you are looking to spend your well-deserved money on car repairs, then come on down to South Prince Street, where only the best of the best roadwork contractors get paid to do a terrible job at your expense.
Ashley Stringer
Holtwood