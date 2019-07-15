I took issue with a few things in a brief June 15 letter. In the headline, “Why do you want the right to abortion?” the key word there is “right.” Americans, in 1620, fled the stifling powers of the British monarchy to start a country that would support rights applicable to many walks of life. By upholding the right of choice, we as a people essentially uphold constitutional values.
The writer mentioned a woman who was raped letting “her conscience be her guide.” A conscience is defined in part as “an inner feeling,” leading one to believe it’s a female’s personal choice to abort, no? Your language means you support personal choice. I advise choosing a firm stance before writing your next letter.
“Maybe she shouldn’t engage in sex or ... use birth control”: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website lists at least a dozen birth control methods that a female may use, accompanied by their respective failure rates. Even using those methods, a woman has an average 10.4% chance of becoming pregnant. Suggesting women are not considering consequences is ignorant of statistics and is plain offensive.
As for “she should not engage in sex,” I apply a favorite phrase of my father’s: “It takes two to tango.” All responsibility is being placed on women in the abortion narrative. A male’s contribution is one half of creating life. I credit your abstinence suggestion, sir, so here is mine: To truly uphold your belief, take a leave of abstinence.
Catherine DeNunzio
Warwick Township