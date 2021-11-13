I recently crossed the river to visit the new Hollywood Casino York in Springettsbury Township, York County. It’s easy to find, right off Route 30.

I was so disappointed as I walked in to smell the odor of smoke. It was everywhere. Yes, there are designated areas to smoke, but there are no barriers or walls, so the smoke just fills the casino complex.

I thought the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act of 2008 had just about regulated most venues to be smoke-free, with outdoor areas for smokers. But I guess casinos have found a loophole.

The facility is new and clean, and the workers are friendly and helpful, but they must go home and put their apparel outdoors because of the smoke.

Carpeting, wall coverings and tables must absorb this smoke 24/7. What a shame.

Judy Anttonen

Millersville