How many of you have seen your liberal friends post on social media about how socialism is now saving capitalism? Politicizing a national pandemic is extremely disheartening.

Congress recently passed the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), which will provide financial relief to families, hardworking Americans and our small businesses.

Hardworking Americans across the country had no fault in the outbreak of COVID-19. Our communities are strong, and our elected officials are working to ensure they remain strong.

The CARES Act isn’t a government takeover of the private sector or a bailout for bad business practices and financial malpractice. In fact, it empowers private institutions like our local banks to work directly with businesses and provide aid.

I want to thank our elected officials, like Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who are working together to find solutions and provide resources for workers and businesses to weather this storm.

Together, we’ll get through this.

Michelle Strohm

Lancaster